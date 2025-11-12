Saar
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Explosions in Islamabad and New Delhi discussed
Saar: Deadlocked Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Saar: Efforts for resumption of Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Latest News2 hours ago
Japan vows continued cooperation with Afghanistan’s Health Ministry
Latest News4 hours ago
Rising hunger and debt challenge Afghan families amid influx of returnees
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghan delegation declines Pakistan’s request for Fatwa on domestic conflicts
Latest News7 hours ago
FAO warns deadly livestock virus threatens 21 million animals in Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Business4 weeks ago
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Regional4 weeks ago
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
Business4 weeks ago
Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Uncertain fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks reviewed
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: Explosions in Islamabad and New Delhi discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Deadlocked Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan FM’s rebuking of Pakistan
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Sport4 days ago
Morocco defeats Afghanistan 4–0 in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal tournament
Latest News4 days ago
Parande hydropower dam in Panjshir fully completed
World2 days ago
Trump’s approval rating drops sharply as government shutdown drags on
Sport2 days ago
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
World4 days ago
North Korea threatens ‘offensive action’, condemns US-South Korea security talks
Latest News2 days ago
Almost 154,000 Afghan refugees return home from neighboring countries in past two weeks
Latest News3 days ago
Iranian, Dutch officials hold talks over Afghan refugees