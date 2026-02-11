Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s double game in Afghan war discussed
Saar: Criticism of Pakistan’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Regional Problems, Opportunities, and Challenges discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations and opportunities with regional countries
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA’s rejection of global corruption index report discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan appoints two consuls general in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif
Saar6 hours ago
Latest News9 hours ago
Karzai: Development of human society requires women’s and girls’ access to education
Latest News10 hours ago
Four years on, UN and EU renew call for Afghan girls’ right to education
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Business3 weeks ago
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Latest News4 weeks ago
Uzbekistan pushes forward with Trans-Afghan railway project
Sport2 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Tahawol4 hours ago
Saar6 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Tajikistan’s expanding relations with Afghanistan reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Failure of Towards Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to grant one- to ten-year residency to foreign investors
Sport4 days ago
Iran clinch AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in penalty shootout thriller
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan says Pakistan is shifting blame for its own security failures
International Sports3 days ago
Winter Olympics gain momentum as medal table takes shape
Latest News4 days ago
Traffic police receive new cars
Sport3 days ago
Champions League Elite action continues as qualification race tightens
Latest News3 days ago
Tajik foreign minister urges international community to help Afghanistan address its challenges
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan counter-narcotics delegation travels to Indonesia