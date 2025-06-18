Saar
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Sport
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
Latest News
Afghan delegation led by agriculture minister attends key economic forum in Russia
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Latest News
Agriculture Ministry hosts meeting to attract aid and assistance
Regional
Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender
Business
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Business
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
Sport
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol: Regional consequences of Iran-Israel conflict
