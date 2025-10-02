Saar
Saar: Role of internet and telecom services in economic growth discussed
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Saar: Reason behind Afghanistan’s absence from UNGA discussed
Saar: Discussion on ongoing Afghan refugee expulsions in Pakistan
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Saar7 hours ago
Latest News12 hours ago
Afghan FM Muttaqi to meet Russia’s Lavrov on sidelines of Moscow Format talks
Latest News13 hours ago
UN alarmed over spike in executions of Afghan nationals in Iran
Latest News13 hours ago
WFP delivers food aid to 58,000 people in earthquake-hit eastern Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
International Sports4 weeks ago
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, UN weather body says
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol1 week ago
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
Sport1 day ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
International Sports4 days ago
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
Latest News4 days ago
US welcomes home American freed from detention in Afghanistan
Latest News1 day ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
Latest News5 days ago
Germany plans direct talks with Islamic Emirate in Kabul on deportations
Regional4 days ago
UN sanctions reimposed on Iran a decade after nuclear deal
Latest News1 day ago
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
Latest News16 hours ago
G7 nations call for inclusive governance and rights in Afghanistan