Saar
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: January 3, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Reaction to Pakistan’s TTP sanctuaries remarks discussed
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Electricity situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 1, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Afghan refugees situation in Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 31, 2022)
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: IEA’s emphasis on ensuring public welfare discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA wants good relations with all countries, including Pakistan: Mujahid
Business3 hours ago
IEA’s finance ministry drafting ‘bigger budget’ for next year
Latest News7 hours ago
Kabul police foil kidnapping, rescue businessman
Balkh4 weeks ago
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Latest News4 weeks ago
Kabul municipality defends enlarged map on model globe
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: IEA’s emphasis on ensuring public welfare discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Optimism over IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Reaction to Pakistan’s TTP sanctuaries remarks discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
-
World5 days ago
Death toll from US winter storm rises to 61
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
WhatsApp will not work on these phones from December 31
-
Latest News2 days ago
Several killed, wounded in blast outside Kabul military airport
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in Afghanistan
-
Business2 days ago
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s new T20I captain: Rashid Khan
-
World3 days ago
North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests