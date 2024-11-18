Latest News
Saudi Arabia executed 101 people, including three Afghans this year
The European-Saudi Human Rights Organization in Berlin condemned the executions and said this was three times higher then last year
Saudi Arabia has executed 101 foreign nationals this year, including three Afghan citizens.
AFP reported that 21 Pakistanis, 20 Yemenis, 14 Syrians, 10 Nigerians, nine Egyptians, eight Jordanians, seven Ethiopians, three Sudanese, three Indians, three Afghans and one Sri Lankan, one Eritrean and one Filipino.
The European-Saudi Human Rights Organization in Berlin condemned the executions and said this was three times higher then last year.
The organization’s legal director stated: “This is the largest number of foreign nationals executed in a single year. Saudi Arabia has never executed 100 foreign nationals in one year before.”
Amnesty International meanwhile stated that Saudi Arabia was the third highest country for the number of executions in 2023, after China and Iran.
Latest News
Canada sent 19 failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan last year
Canada's border guards sent 19 rejected Afghan asylum seekers back to the country last year despite Otawa’s Temporary Suspension of Removals (TSR) that has been in place for Afghan nationals since 1994.
CBC reported that none of the 19 Afghans had their cases rejected on the basis of safety or security risks. The border service did not however reveal further details.
The border agency said a TSR is meant to "halt removals to a country or place when general conditions, such as armed conflict or an environmental disaster, pose a risk to the entire civilian population."
It also said individuals who were found inadmissible "on grounds of criminality, serious criminality, international or human rights violations, organized crime, or security" can be removed despite a TSR, CBC reported.
The CBSA said the 19 who failed their refugee claims left Canada "voluntarily," and that the Afghans were "aware that they benefit from a stay of removal due to the Temporary Suspension of Removal on Afghanistan but requested to have their removal order enforced despite the legislative stay.
"In other words, the individual was advised that they can remain in Canada until the TSR is lifted and they opted to return to Afghanistan."
Canada has welcomed some 54,000 Afghans since August 2021, surpassing a commitment it made to bring in 40,000 in 2021.
Latest News
Trump team compiling list of military officers responsible for US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Trump has on a number of occasions condemned the withdrawal as a “humiliation” and “the most embarrassing day in the history of our country.”
Citing a US official and a person familiar with the plan, NBC stated a commission would then gather information about who was directly involved in the decision-making for the military, how it was carried out, and whether the military leaders could be eligible for charges as serious as treason.
Latest News
Ottawa taking detention of Canadian in Afghanistan ‘very seriously’
Lavery helped an estimated 100 Afghans flee Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal of US and allied forces.
The Canadian government is taking "very seriously" the detention in Afghanistan of a former member of Canada's elite special forces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.
Retired soldier David Lavery, known in Kabul as Canadian Dave, was detained by the Islamic Emirate shortly after landing in Kabul on Monday, according to Canadian broadcaster CTV News.
His whereabouts are unknown, the outlet added, citing unnamed sources.
Asked about Lavery, Trudeau said: "I can first of all assure you that the Canadian government is taking very, very seriously the situation."
He also said consular assistance has been provided to Lavery's family.
Lavery helped an estimated 100 Afghans flee Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal of US and allied forces.
He spent decades in the Canadian military and is said to have been a key member of its elite Joint Task Force 2 special operations unit.
More recently, Lavery has reportedly operated a private security firm in Kabul.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet commented.
Saudi Arabia executed 101 people, including three Afghans this year
Iran keeping ‘door open’ to talks with Trump
Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia
Tahawol: Detention of former Canadian soldier in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Climate change effects in Afghanistan discussed
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Tahawol: Detention of former Canadian soldier in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Climate change effects in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Calls for formation of inclusive govt in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Increase in Pakistan’s security issues discussed
Tahawol: Transfer of 1,000 Afghan prisoners from Iran to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA committed to freedom of media within Islamic principles: Mujahid
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA prioritizing poverty reduction and job opportunities, says deputy PM
-
5 days ago
AWCC customer in Kandahar wins 1 million AFN in ‘lucky lottery’
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA cuts mobile phone and internet rates
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad: Turning our back on Afghanistan would not be wise
-
World5 days ago
China’s largest air show off to flying start with fighter jets and attack drones