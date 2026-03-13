Regional
Seven police personnel killed in IED blast in northwest Pakistan
At least seven police personnel were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Friday (March 13, 2026), according to local authorities.
The blast occurred in the Shadi Khel Bettani area of Lakki Marwat District when a police mobile van on routine patrol near the Rasool Khel check post was struck by a roadside IED.
Police said the explosive device detonated with a powerful blast as the vehicle passed through the area, directly hitting the patrol unit.
Station House Officer (SHO) Azam, police driver Shah Bahram, and four other police personnel were killed instantly in the explosion. Another policeman, identified as Insafuddin, was critically injured and later died in hospital while receiving treatment.
Following the attack, police and other security forces sealed off the area and launched a search operation. Authorities are collecting forensic evidence from the blast site as part of the investigation.
Security officials said efforts are underway to identify and trace those responsible for the attack, while security measures in the area have been tightened.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, took notice of the incident and strongly condemned the blast.
Regional
Mojtaba Khamenei: Iran’s neighbors must close all U.S. bases
Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new leader, said on Thursday that Iran’s neighbors must close all U.S. bases on their territory, as Tehran will continue its attacks against them.
In his first statement, broadcast and read out by state television, Khamenei told the Iranian people: “I assure everyone that we will not neglect avenging the blood of your martyrs.”
He added: “The popular demand is to continue our effective defence and make the enemy regret! The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used.”
However, state television did not explain why Khamenei’s first remarks were read by a presenter rather than delivered in a video.
No images of him have yet been released since the strike that killed his father, Ali Khamenei.
In these remarks, Mojtaba Khamenei also confirmed that his wife, sister, and other family members were killed.
Regional
Up to 3.2 million displaced inside Iran as conflict escalates, UNHCR says
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says up to 3.2 million people have been displaced inside Iran since the conflict that erupted on February 28, warning that the humanitarian situation is rapidly worsening.
In a statement released Thursday, the UN refugee agency said the figure is based on preliminary assessments of uprooted households and could rise further if hostilities continue.
“This number is likely to increase as fighting persists, signaling a troubling escalation in humanitarian needs,” UNHCR said.
The agency noted that many of the displaced have fled their homes in search of safety, often moving to nearby provinces or staying with relatives and host communities. Others have sought temporary shelter in public buildings and informal settlements, placing additional pressure on local resources.
Humanitarian organizations say the sudden movement of millions of people is creating urgent needs for shelter, food, medical care and basic services. Aid agencies are working with local authorities to assess conditions and deliver assistance to affected communities.
The displacement crisis comes amid broader regional instability that has raised concerns among international organizations about the potential for further population movements both inside Iran and across borders.
UNHCR said it is continuing to monitor developments closely and is coordinating with humanitarian partners to scale up assistance as the situation evolves.
Regional
Trump on Iran: We won, but don’t want to leave early
Trump has seesawed on Iran, crediting the U.S. military for significantly degrading Iran’s military but resisting a speedy end to the conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that “we won” the Iran war but that the United States will stay in the fight to finish the job.
“You never like to say too early you won. We won,” Trump told a campaign-style rally in Hebron, Kentucky. “In the first hour it was over.”
He said the United States had knocked out 58 Iranian naval ships.
Trump has seesawed on Iran, crediting the U.S. military for significantly degrading Iran’s military but resisting a speedy end to the conflict.
“We don’t want to leave early do we?” Trump said. “We got to finish the job.”
He said the United States has “virtually destroyed Iran.” He seemed to signal that the United States would continue the fight for now.
“We don’t want to go back every two years,” he said.
IEA, Chinese FMs hold phone talks, discuss bilateral relations
Seven police personnel killed in IED blast in northwest Pakistan
US eases sanctions on Russian oil to ease energy prices inflated by Iran war
UNAMA: Four civilians killed, 14 injured in Pakistani airstrike in Kabul
Afghan airstrikes target Pakistani military sites in retaliation for air attacks
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol: Discussion on intensification of attacks in Middle East
Saar: Ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran discussed
Tahawol: Regional impacts of Middle East crisis reviewed
Saar: Diplomatic efforts to ease Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Tahawol: Demands to end Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict reviewed
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