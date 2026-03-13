Seven police personnel killed in IED blast in northwest Pakistan

At least seven police personnel were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Friday (March 13, 2026), according to local authorities.

The blast occurred in the Shadi Khel Bettani area of Lakki Marwat District when a police mobile van on routine patrol near the Rasool Khel check post was struck by a roadside IED.

Police said the explosive device detonated with a powerful blast as the vehicle passed through the area, directly hitting the patrol unit.

Station House Officer (SHO) Azam, police driver Shah Bahram, and four other police personnel were killed instantly in the explosion. Another policeman, identified as Insafuddin, was critically injured and later died in hospital while receiving treatment.

Following the attack, police and other security forces sealed off the area and launched a search operation. Authorities are collecting forensic evidence from the blast site as part of the investigation.

Security officials said efforts are underway to identify and trace those responsible for the attack, while security measures in the area have been tightened.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, took notice of the incident and strongly condemned the blast.