Climate Change
Single-use plastic cutlery and plates to be banned in England
Single-use plastic items such as knives and forks, spoons, plates and trays are to be banned in the UK in a bid to reduce pollution, the British government has confirmed.
The Guardian reported that every year England uses about 1.1billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion pieces of plastic cutlery, and that only 10% of this is recycled after being used.
Plastic items relating to takeaway food and drink, including food containers and cutlery, make up the largest share of litter in the world’s oceans, according to research, the Guardian reported.
The environment secretary, Thérèse Coffey, is set to ban the use of these plastic items. According to her, a plastic fork can take 200 years to decompose.
“This new ban will have a huge impact to stop the pollution of billions of pieces of plastic and help to protect the natural environment for future generations.”
Similar bans have already been made in Scotland and Wales, while the UK government banned single-use plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds in England in 2020, the Guardian reported.
Up to 4 million children in Pakistan still living next to contaminated flood water
More than four months after a national state of emergency was declared in Pakistan, up to 4 million children are still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters, risking their survival and wellbeing, UNICEF warned on Tuesday.
Acute respiratory infections among children, a leading cause of child mortality worldwide, have skyrocketed in flood-stricken areas. In addition, the number of cases of children identified as suffering from severe acute malnutrition in flood-affected areas monitored by UNICEF nearly doubled between July and December as compared to 2021; an estimated 1.5 million children are still in need of lifesaving nutrition interventions.
“Children living in Pakistan’s flood-affected areas have been pushed to the brink,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.
“The rains may have ended, but the crisis for children has not. Nearly 10 million girls and boys are still in need of immediate, lifesaving support and are heading into a bitter winter without adequate shelter. Severe acute malnutrition, respiratory and water-borne diseases coupled with the cold are putting millions of young lives at risk.”
In Jacobabad, a southern district where many families have little more than mere cloth to cover their makeshift shelters by stagnant floodwaters, temperatures have dropped down to 7 degrees Celsius at night. In mountainous and high-altitude areas, which have also been affected by the floods, snow has fallen, and temperatures have dropped below 0 degrees Celsius.
UNICEF and partners have started providing items such as warm clothing kits, jackets, blankets and quilts, aiming to reach nearly 200,000 children, women and men. In response to the worsening child survival crisis, more than 800,000 children have been screened for malnutrition; 60,000 were identified as suffering from severely acute malnutrition – a life-threatening condition.
UNICEF health interventions have reached nearly 1.5 million people with primary health care services so far, and 4.5 million children have been immunized against Polio in 16 flood-hit districts. UNICEF and partners have also provided more than one million people with access to safe drinking water, and one million with hygiene kits. In the months ahead, UNICEF will continue to respond to urgent humanitarian needs, while also restoring and rehabilitating existing health, water, sanitation and education facilities for families returning home.
Fadil said: “We know the climate crisis played a central role in supercharging the cascading calamities evident in Pakistan. We must do everything within our power to ensure girls and boys in Pakistan are able to fully recover from the current disaster, and to protect and safeguard them from the next one.”
To provide immediate life-saving support, UNICEF is calling for the international community to urgently provide additional humanitarian assistance, and ensure the timely release of funding to save lives before it is too late.
UNICEF’s current appeal of US$173.5 million to provide life-saving support to women and children affected by the floods remains only 37 percent funded.
Meanwhile, the UN held a conference in Geneva on Monday where Secretary-General António Guterres urged donors to help fund Pakistan’s recovery plan.
He told delegates that if anyone doubts climate change, then they should go to Pakistan. “There is loss. There is damage. The devastation of climate change is real. From floods and droughts to cyclones and torrential rains. And as always, those countries least responsible, are the first to suffer.”
Pakistan seeking $16 billion to help rebuild after floods
Pakistan and the United Nations are holding a major conference in Geneva on Monday aimed at marshaling support to rebuild the country after devastating floods in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.
Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in September displaced some 8 million people and killed at least 1,700 in a catastrophe blamed on climate change, Reuters reported.
Most of the waters have now receded but the reconstruction work, estimated at around $16.3 billion, to rebuild millions of homes and thousands of kilometers of roads and railway is just beginning and millions more people may slide into poverty.
Islamabad, whose delegation is led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will present a recovery “framework” at the conference where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron are also due to speak.
Guterres, who visited Pakistan in September, has previously described the destruction in the country as “climate carnage.”
“This is a pivotal moment for the global community to stand with Pakistan and to commit to a resilient and inclusive recovery from these devastating floods,” said Knut Ostby, United Nations’ Development Program’s Pakistan representative.
Additional funding is crucial to Pakistan amid growing concerns about its ability to pay for imports such as energy and food and to meet sovereign debt obligations abroad.
However, it is far from clear where the reconstruction money will come from, especially given difficulties raising funds for the emergency humanitarian phase of the response, which is around half funded, according to U.N. data.
At the COP27 meeting in Egypt in November, Pakistan was at the forefront of efforts that led to the establishment of a “loss and damage” fund to cover climate-related destruction for countries that have contributed less to global warming than wealthy ones, Reuters reported.
However, it is not yet known if Pakistan, with a $350 billion economy, will be eligible to tap into that future funding.
Organizers say around 250 people are expected at the event including high-level government officials, private donors and international financial institutions.
Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, said Islamabad was willing to pay for about half of the bill but hoped for support from donors for the rest. “We will be mobilizing international support through various means,” he said. “We look forward to working with our partners.”
An International Monetary Fund delegation will meet Pakistan’s finance minister on the sidelines of the conference, a spokesperson of the lender said Sunday, as Pakistan struggles to restart its bailout program.
The IMF is yet to approve the release of $1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year, leaving Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month’s imports.
Western Australia in grip of ‘devastating’ flood emergency: Australia PM
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday his government was ready to provide whatever support was needed to residents of Western Australia state as record-breaking floods isolated far-flung communities there.
The crisis in the Kimberley — an area almost three times the size of the United Kingdom — was sparked this week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain to the vast region.
Among the worst-hit locations was Fitzroy Crossing, a town of around 1,300 people where supplies were being airlifted in due to the flooding, which authorities have said is the state’s worst on record.
Albanese said his Labour government was “working constructively” with the Western Australia government on the crisis in the sparsely populated region that also includes the resort town of Broome.
“These floods are having a devastating impact, many of these communities … are communities that do it tough, and the resources simply aren’t there on the ground,” Albanese told reporters in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state.
“My government stands ready to provide whatever support is requested.”
Western Australia emergency authorities said Australian Defence Force aircraft were being used to assist flood-hit communities, and Chinook helicopters were en-route to help relocate impacted residents, Reuters reported.
The nation’s weather forecaster said severe weather was no longer occurring in the state but that “the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary”.
The emergency in the country’s far northwest comes after frequent flooding in Australia’s east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, typically associated with increased rainfall. Some regions have endured four major flood crises since last year.
