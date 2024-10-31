Climate Change
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
In 1957, dozens of people died in floods in the city of Valencia which led to the construction of a new course of the Turia river to prevent floods in the city centre.
At least 95 people have been killed in possibly the deadliest flooding to hit Spain in its modern history after torrential rain battered the eastern region of Valencia, sweeping away bridges and buildings, local authorities said on Wednesday.
Meteorologists said a year's worth of rain had fallen in eight hours in parts of Valencia on Tuesday, causing pile-ups on highways and submerging farmland in a region that produces two-thirds of the citrus fruit grown in Spain, a leading global exporter.
Residents in the worst-hit places described seeing people clambering onto the roofs of their cars as a churning tide of brown water gushed through the streets, uprooting trees and dragging away chunks of masonry from buildings.
"It's a river that came through," said Denis Hlavaty, who waited for rescue on a ledge in the petrol station where he works in the regional capital. "The doors were torn away and I spent the night there, surrounded by water that was 2 metres (6.5-feet) deep."
Footage shot by emergency services from a helicopter showed bridges that had collapsed and cars and trucks piled on top of each other on highways between flooded fields outside the city of Valencia.
Trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled due to the flooding, and schools and other essential services were suspended in the worst-hit areas, officials said.
Power company i-DE, owned by Europe's biggest utility, Iberdrola, said about 150,000 clients in Valencia had no electricity.
Emergency services in the region urged citizens to avoid all road travel and to follow further official advice.
Some parts of Valencia area such as the towns of Turis, Chiva or Bunol recorded more than 400 mm (15-3/4 inches) of rainfall, leading the state weather agency AEMET to declare a red alert on Tuesday. It was lowered to amber on Wednesday as the rain eased.
There was also flooding in other parts of the country, including the southern region of Andalusia, and forecasters warned of more bad weather ahead as the storm moved in a northeasterly direction.
"(The floodwaters) took away lots of dogs, lots of horses, they took away everything," said Antonio Carmona, a construction worker and resident of Alora in Andalusia.
The death toll, which includes three people in other regions, appeared to be the worst in Europe from flooding since 2021 when at least 185 people died in Germany. It is possibly Spain's worst in its modern history as the number of victims surpassed 87 people killed in a 1996 flood near the town of Biescas in the Pyrenees mountains.
In 1957, dozens of people died in floods in the city of Valencia which led to the construction of a new course of the Turia river to prevent floods in the city centre.
Andalusia's regional leader, Juanma Moreno, said a 71-year-old British man had died in hospital of heart failure after being rescued from his flooded home in Malaga while suffering from hypothermia.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X that Europe was ready to help. "What we're seeing in Spain is devastating," she said on X.
ASAJA, one of Spain's largest farmer groups, said on Tuesday it expected significant damage to crops.
Spain is the world's largest exporter of fresh and dried oranges, according to trade data provider the Observatory of Economic Complexity, and Valencia accounts for about 60% of the country's citrus production, according to Valencian Institute of Agriculture Investigations.
Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to climate change. Meteorologists think the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.
"Events of this type, which used to occur many decades apart, are now becoming more frequent and their destructive capacity is greater," said Ernesto Rodriguez Camino, senior state meteorologist and a member of the Spanish Meteorological Association.
Climate Change
Hurricane Milton marches across central Florida, destroying homes
A flash flood emergency was in effect for the Tampa Bay area including the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the hurricane center said, with St. Petersburg already receiving 16.6 inches (422 mm) of rain on Wednesday.
Hurricane Milton marched across central Florida on Thursday after making landfall on the state's west coast hours earlier, whipping up deadly tornadoes, destroying homes and knocking out power to nearly 2 million customers.
The storm made landfall around 8:30 p.m. EDT (0030 GMT) on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kph) near Siesta Key, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
By 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT), wind speeds had reduced to 105 mph (165 kph), dropping Milton to a Category 2 hurricane, nonetheless still considered extremely dangerous. The eye of the storm was 75 miles (120 km) southwest of Orlando in the center of the state, Reuters reported.
A flash flood emergency was in effect for the Tampa Bay area including the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the hurricane center said, with St. Petersburg already receiving 16.6 inches (422 mm) of rain on Wednesday.
The eye of the storm landed in Siesta Key, a barrier island town of some 5,400 off Sarasota about 60 miles (100 km) south of the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, which is home to more than 3 million people.
Governor Ron DeSantis said he hoped Tampa Bay, once seen as the potential bull's eye, could dodge major damage and that the worst of the predicted storm surge could be avoided thanks to the landfall coming before the high tide. Forecasters said seawater could still rise as high as 13 feet (4 meters).
DeSantis reported Milton had also spawned at least 19 tornadoes caused damage in numerous counties, destroying around 125 homes, most of them mobile homes.
"At this point, it's too dangerous to evacuate safely, so you have to shelter in place and just hunker down," DeSantis said upon announcing the landfall.
At least two deaths were reported at a retirement community following a suspected tornado in Fort Pierce on the eastern coast of Florida, NBC News reported, citing St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson. His department did not immediately respond to a request for details.
Pearson estimated 100 homes were destroyed in the county where some 17 tornadoes touched down, NBC said.
More than 1.8 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.
The storm was expected to cross the Florida peninsula overnight and emerge into the Atlantic, still with hurricane force, on Thursday.
Once past Florida, it should weaken over the western Atlantic, possibly dropping below hurricane strength but still posing a storm-surge danger on the state's Atlantic Coast.
In a state already battered by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago, as many as two million people were ordered to evacuate, and millions more live in the projected path of the storm.
Much of the southern U.S. experienced the deadly force of Hurricane Helene as it cut a swath of devastation through Florida and several other states. Both storms are expected to cause billions of dollars in damage.
ZOO ANIMALS PROTECTED
While human evacuees jammed the highways and created gasoline shortages, animals including African elephants, Caribbean flamingos and pygmy hippos were riding out the storm at Tampa's zoo.
Nearly a quarter of Florida's gasoline stations were out of fuel on Wednesday afternoon.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency had moved millions of liters (gallons) of water, millions of meals and other supplies and personnel into the area. None of the additional aid will detract from recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene, the agency's administrator, Deanne Criswell, said earlier on Wednesday.
Trucks have been running 24 hours a day to clear mounds of debris left behind by Helene before Milton potentially turned them into dangerous projectiles, DeSantis said.
About 9,000 National Guard personnel were deployed in Florida, ready to assist recovery efforts, as were 50,000 electricity grid workers in anticipating of widespread power outages, DeSantis said.
Search-and-rescue teams were prepared to head out as soon as the storm passes, working through the night if needed, DeSantis said.
"It's going to mean pretty much all the rescues are going to be done in the dark, in the middle of the night, but that's fine. They're going to do that," DeSantis said.
Climate Change
Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned residents to leave the city and said those who stayed behind could face death
Hurricane Milton churned Wednesday toward a potentially catastrophic collision along the west coast of Florida, where some residents insisted they would stay after millions were ordered to evacuate and officials warned that those who stayed behind could die.
The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century, Associated Press reported.
The National Hurricane Center predicted Milton, a monstrous Category 5 hurricane during much of its approach, would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday.
Milton was centered early Wednesday about 580 kilometers southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 260 km/h, the National Hurricane Center reported.[caption id="attachment_624814" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Hurricane Milton remains a powerful Category 5 storm with 260km/h winds on way to Florida[/caption]
Forecasters predicted the storm will retain hurricane strength as it crosses central Florida on Thursday on a path east toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane’s precise track remained uncertain, as forecasters Tuesday evening nudged its projected path slightly south of Tampa.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned residents to leave the city and said those who stayed behind could face death.
Two major concerns had authorities worried early Wednesday. One was the expected storm surge of 4.5 meters, which would be deep enough to swallow an entire house.
Secondly, piles of debris in the streets from Hurricane Helene two weeks ago was another major worry for authorities who said the debris could become deadly projectiles in the winds.
Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders across 11 Florida counties with a combined population of about 5.9 million people, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Officials have warned that anyone staying behind must fend for themselves, as first responders are not expected to risk their lives attempting rescues at the height of the storm.
Climate Change
State of Emergency declared in Florida ahead of hurricane Milton
Weather experts say impacts ranging from a devastating storm surge to major flooding from rain, damaging wind gusts, pounding surf and tornadoes are expected in Florida
A state of emergency has been declared in Florida ahead of Milton, which is forecast to plow into the western peninsula on Wednesday as a major hurricane
This comes just days after the devastating Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage to the region earlier this month.
Milton, another significant tropical threat to the US, is lurking in the Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather experts have reported.
These weather experts say impacts ranging from a devastating storm surge to major flooding from rain, damaging wind gusts, pounding surf and tornadoes are expected in Florida.
Because of the risk, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and is urging that preparations to protect life and property should begin immediately.
“This is an unusual and extremely concerning forecast track for a hurricane approaching the Tampa Bay area,” warned AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.
“Milton could rapidly intensify into a major hurricane with extreme impacts. This hurricane could create a life-threatening storm surge,” he said.
AccuWeather meteorologists reported Monday that before Milton moves ashore in Florida, it will have ample time to rapidly strengthen over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. T
"The ocean heat content is at the highest level on record for this time of year in the Gulf, despite the recent passage of Helene," added AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva.
"The deep, warm waters can act like rocket fuel for Milton, allowing for rapid intensification."
The threat posed by heavy rain will precede Milton's arrival by several days. Heavy rain was already falling over the Florida peninsula this weekend, and will continue through the early part of the week, well ahead of impacts from wind and storm surge.
Milton is the thirteenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricanes Kirk and Leslie were also churning across the open Atlantic as of late this weekend, though neither pose an immediate, direct threat to land.
IEA repatriates bodies of two killed in attack on Afghan migrants on Iran-Pakistan border
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
Lebanon, Israel could agree to ceasefire within days, Lebanese prime minister says
Tahawol: Afghanistan, regional connection point
Saar: Head of UNAMA’s meeting with central bank director discussed
Brazil, Ukraine, Argentina and France through to Futsal World Cup semi-finals
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
Tahawol: Afghanistan, regional connection point
Saar: Head of UNAMA’s meeting with central bank director discussed
Tahawol: Construction of cement factory in Jawzjan discussed
Saar: Israel’s continuous attacks on Palestine discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over rising poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
-
Regional4 days ago
Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, missile facilities, researchers say
-
Business5 days ago
Bahraini and Russian traders keen to invest in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh 3-2 in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
-
Latest News5 days ago
Mullah Baradar inaugurates construction of second Kabul-Jalalabad road
-
World4 days ago
Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s restrictions on girls’ education cannot be called Islamic: Khalilzad
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ten Iranian border guards killed in attack near southeastern border