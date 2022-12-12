Stanekzai tells China’s envoy ensuring security for diplomats is a ‘priority’

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2022)

After the recent armed attacks on the Pakistani and Russian embassies in Kabul by Daesh, China’s ambassador Wang Yu met with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy foreign minister, where he expressed concern about the security of his country’s embassy.

The meeting took place on Sunday, and Stanikzai told Wang that ensuring the security of political representatives in Afghanistan is one of the priorities of the government of the Islamic Emirate.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted that the Chinese ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the security “all over Afghanistan” but requested more attention be paid to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.

Stanikzai responded by saying ensuring security of diplomatic missions in the country was a priority for the IEA.

He also thanked China for the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan, and emphasized the need to strengthen and expand economic relations with China.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Stanikzai also assured the Chinese ambassador that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against another country.

This comes after an attack earlier this month on Pakistan’s envoy Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani at his embassy compound in Kabul. Nizamani survived the shooting but one of his guards was wounded.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, the IEA said a foreign national had been arrested in connection with the failed assassination attempt.

The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a statement, citing initial investigations, that the attack on Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani in Kabul was plotted with the aim of sowing distrust with Islamabad.