Latest News
Stanekzai tells China’s envoy ensuring security for diplomats is a ‘priority’
After the recent armed attacks on the Pakistani and Russian embassies in Kabul by Daesh, China’s ambassador Wang Yu met with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy foreign minister, where he expressed concern about the security of his country’s embassy.
The meeting took place on Sunday, and Stanikzai told Wang that ensuring the security of political representatives in Afghanistan is one of the priorities of the government of the Islamic Emirate.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted that the Chinese ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the security “all over Afghanistan” but requested more attention be paid to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.
Stanikzai responded by saying ensuring security of diplomatic missions in the country was a priority for the IEA.
He also thanked China for the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan, and emphasized the need to strengthen and expand economic relations with China.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Stanikzai also assured the Chinese ambassador that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against another country.
This comes after an attack earlier this month on Pakistan’s envoy Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani at his embassy compound in Kabul. Nizamani survived the shooting but one of his guards was wounded.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last week, the IEA said a foreign national had been arrested in connection with the failed assassination attempt.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a statement, citing initial investigations, that the attack on Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani in Kabul was plotted with the aim of sowing distrust with Islamabad.
Latest News
Pensioners complain of continued delay in payments
Pensioners say it has been 15 months since they last received their pensions and that their financial challenges are growing.
They say that they have repeatedly voiced their concerns, but the government has not addressed the issue yet.
Abdullah, a former government employee, says the delay in paying pensions has forced his wife to make bread to earn money to feed their family.
“Our family has nine members, mostly children. I cannot do a cart job, so I had to ask my wife to make breads for a livelihood,” Abdullah said.
Others say they had to sell their home appliances to get heating materials to keep warm this winter.
“The pensioners do not have land, livestock or businesses. They only served in the government and want to be paid,” Ali Haqbin, a pensioner said.
“The winter is arriving, but we don’t have wood, stoves or food items,” Mirwais, a pensioner said.
The Union of Pensioners says that they have repeatedly shared their concerns with the government, but the issue remains unresolved.
The ministry of finance says its plan for the payment of pensions has been approved by the cabinet, and it is only waiting the leadership’s approval.
According to data of the Union of Pensioners of Afghanistan, there are 92,254 civilian pensioners and 56,627 military pensioners in the country.
Latest News
Japan’s ambassador meets Muttaqi in Kabul
Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and said that his country will try to play a positive role towards Afghanistan as a member of the UN Security Council next year.
In a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Okada Takashi said that Japan plans to increase its aid to Afghanistan in various fields, including providing alternatives to poppy farming and treatment of drug addicts.
“Japan will start its duties as a member of the Security Council next year, so it is trying to play a good role in the Security Council regarding Afghanistan through an active mission,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
At the meeting, Muttaqi asked Takashi to convey the positive achievements of the Islamic Emirate to the world in areas such as preventing poppy cultivation, reducing administrative corruption, and providing security.
Experts meanwhile believe that Japan can play a good role in Afghanistan.
“The government of Japan and its nation have always had positive thoughts regarding Afghanistan and for the development of this country,” said Rahmatullah Hasan, an international analyst.
“Japan has cooperated with Afghanistan over the past periods and still it intends to continue its aid for the people of Afghanistan by holding such visits.”
The aid of $106 million and the positive diplomatic interaction with Japan were among the other discussions of this meeting, which were welcomed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Latest News
MoRR’s deputy minister travels to Iran
The Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriations, Abdul Rahman Rashid, along with an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation left Kabul on a five-day trip to Tehran on Saturday, officials said.
The aim of the trip is to address the problems of Afghan immigrants in neighboring countries, especially in Iran and Pakistan.
According to Rashid, a meeting is expected to be held between the representatives of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
“Our trip to Iran is for the purpose of a quadrilateral meeting with representatives of the Islamic Emirate, Pakistan, Iran and the World Organization for Migration,” said Rashid.
MoRR’s deputy added that he would discuss with Iranian officials about facilities for Afghan immigrants in Iran, prevention of forced deportation and residence for them.
“The agenda of the trip is to resolve the problems of Afghan refugees and we will sign an understanding memorandum with Iran and Pakistan on how to solve refugees’ problems and to make them return back to their country voluntarily,” he said.
A number of experts meanwhile express hope that this trip can provide facilities for the immigrants.
Currently, more than three million Afghan refugees live in Iran and another three million live in Pakistan, according to reports.
The Ministry of Refugees, however, has stated that they will try to distribute land to those immigrants who voluntarily return to the country.
