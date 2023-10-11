Latest News
Stanikzai accuses Pakistan of applying political pressure by deporting Afghans
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the political deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday called on Islamabad and Tehran to stop deporting Afghan refugees.
Speaking at the inauguration of the second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal project, Stanikzai said that Pakistan is trying to exert economic and political pressure on the IEA by deporting Afghan migrants from the country.
However, he said political relations between the Islamic Emirate and foreign countries are expanding and that ties will be established with many countries in the near future.
At the same time, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Asif Ali Durrani, said at the 74th meeting of the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees that his country is deporting all illegal immigrants, not just illegal Afghans.
Durrani said Pakistan has appreciated the UNHCR’s support over the years whilst hosting millions of Afghan refugees.
But, he said, his country has decided to deport all illegal immigrants.
“The order of deportation of migrants taken by our government is for those migrants who have entered the country illegally or whose visas have expired, because Pakistan has hosted immigrants for four decades and they have not been helped by the international community, this country has faced many economic problems and is still facing insecurity,” said Durrani.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation steps in to help feed Herat earthquake victims
Bayat Foundation has distributed thousands of food packages and cash aid to desperate earthquake victims in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan over the past three days.
Foundation officials said they will continue distributing critically needed food parcels to the victims of Saturday’s 6.3 magnitude earthquake which destroyed at least 20 villages in Zinda Jan district alone.
Thousands of people have been left homeless, most of whom also lost all their belongings. Coupled with this is the loss of lives. So far over 2,400 people are confirmed dead while another 2,000 were injured.
On Wednesday, officials from Bayat Foundation also donated cash to victims being treated at the Herat Provincial Hospital.
This came after another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the same area early Wednesday. A further 140 people were injured in this quake. All of them are now being treated at the Herat Provincial Hospital.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, the vice chairman of Bayat Foundation, also visited the stricken-area and the hospital on Wednesday to help distribute aid. He said the devastation is extensive and that the people are in desperate need of as much assistance as possible.
He said Bayat Foundation teams responded quickly to the disaster and arrived in the area with aid three days ago.
“We came here. Unfortunately, the situation is very bad. People are very worried. Human casualties are high. Destruction is huge. Bayat Foundation always reaches [disaster scenes] quickly. Fortunately, we have been distributing food to 1,500 people for two or three days. More aid will arrive soon,” he said.
Survivors who were given aid expressed their gratitude and said the food handed out daily was an enormous help as they had no way to cook their own food, given that their homes have been destroyed.
Taj Mir, a victim of the earthquake, said: “Food is arriving. It is a lot. There is no shortage.”
Shah Mir, another victim, said: “People are helping us a lot. They help us in every way, from bread to water and tea, etc.”
In addition to delivering life saving aid, another division of the Bayat Group, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has also stepped in to help.
On Wednesday the company installed a telecommunications tower in the Zinda Jan district in order for emergency teams and aid organizations to have access to communications.
Ismail said: “Fortunately, the officials of AWCC and the officials of Herat today installed a tower here to solve the problems of the people.”
Nisar Ahmad Rahimi, zonal head of AWCC in Herat, said: “There was no telecommunication company in this area before. AWCC is now the first telecommunication company that brought its equipment here quickly and installed a tower for the people of these villages which belong to Zinda Jan district.”
Since 2006, the Bayat Foundation has helped rebuild Afghanistan as well as deliver hope and support to the neediest and most at-risk Afghans.
By providing food and clothing; maternity care for women before and during childbirth and to newborn babies; orphan care and education; competitive sports to challenge the youth; and entrepreneurship programs for widows, women and youth, the Foundation’s goal is to rekindle a healthy and hopeful base so that all Afghans have the opportunity to prosper.
The Bayat Foundation has also, for years, been at the forefront of responders to natural disasters and emergencies, by providing aid to the victims in the form of shelter, clothing, food and cash.
The Foundation’s mobile clinic is also often one of the first responders to flood- or earthquake-stricken areas – providing lifesaving emergency medical care.
Latest News
Second phase of construction of Qosh Tepa canal inaugurated
The second phase of construction of Qosh Tepa irrigation canal in northern Afghanistan was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of senior officials of the Islamic Emirate.
At a ceremony officials of the Islamic Emirate said neighboring countries should not worry about the creation of the canal because their rights will be respected and Afghanistan will use only the share it is entitled to from Amu River.
“We will release the water that is standing now. We will inaugurate the bridge. We will also inaugurate the second phase, which is 65 kilometers long from here,” Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, economic deputy of the prime minister, said.
Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani said: “We are pleased to come here for the start of the second phase of Qosh Tepa. Please accept that we are all united for rebuilding Afghanistan. If it is the government or the people, we are all united.”
Officials assured countries like Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan that the project will not harm them and their rights will be ensured.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, administrative deputy of the Prime Minister, said: “Others should not worry that we will push the entire Amu River to this side. Inshallah, we respect the rights of our neighbors and we want friendly, good and close relations with all neighbors.”
Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, Acting Minister of Defense, said: “We will never violate the rights of the neighboring countries that they have from the Amu River, and we will not interfere in anyone’s rights. But at the same time, we want to get our rights and no one should create obstacles in this regard.”
Officials of the Islamic Emirate emphasized that the door for diplomatic talks is open to the countries that are concerned and that this is the first time in history that Afghanistan uses water from Amu River.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai, political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “We again assure [everyone] that if our neighbors are concerned in this regard, we are ready to talk to them through diplomatic channels and exchange our delegations. Let’s sit together and resolve their concerns diplomatically.”
Qosh Tepa canal is of great economic importance for Afghanistan because it can turn Afghanistan into a food production hub in the region.
Attaullah Omari, Acting Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, said: “This will be a canal that will make us self-reliant in the food sector. We will have food independence. We will no longer need to import from neighbors. We will no longer have various diseases and plant and animal pests.”
Officials of the Islamic Emirate said at the ceremony that the government is determined to manage all the waters of the country.
Latest News
ARA signs accord with Iranian counterpart to operate Khaf-Herat railway line
The Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said this week on X that it has signed an agreement with the Iranian Railway Consortium to operate the Khaf-Herat railway line.
According to ARA, Iran will send 100,000 tons of goods via this railway line in the first year of operation. From then on, the volume will increase by 100,000 tons per year.
Bakhtur Rahman Sharaft, the head of the railway authority, said that the construction of the first phase of the 4th section of Khaf-Herat Railway Project will start next week, ARA reported.
Also, with the signing of this contract, transfer of goods will continue normally through Khaf-Herat, while work is done on the 4th section. This line is connected to Turkey and European countries through Iran and the Iranian railway network.
Earlier this year, the first trial run of cargo from Iran to Afghanistan via the Khaf-Herat railway was completed.
This shipment included 17 wagons that transferred 655 tons of railway equipment for the further construction of the rail line.
The Khaf-Herat railway is 225 kilometers long, with 140 km of the railway track traversing Afghanistan and the remaining 85 km running through Iran. The construction of the Khaf-Herat railway line, which links Khaf in eastern Iran with Herat in western Afghanistan, started in 2007. The project has a reported value of $75 million and is being funded by Iran.
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, says that currently the amount of trade between Kabul and Tehran totals $2 billion per year but they want this trade to grow to $10 billion dollars per year.
A number of members of a visiting Iranian delegation also say that considering the opportunity that has arisen, Afghanistan and Iran should make the most of it for the expansion of trade relations.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, also met with the Iranian delegation.
In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for more cooperation between the two countries as neighbors.
Muttaqi said that drug production in Afghanistan has been eradicated and the conditions for commercial and economic cooperation are more favorable than before.
Tahawol: Inauguration of second phase of Qosh Tepa canal discussed
Saar: Security situation of Afghanistan and region discussed
Bayat Foundation steps in to help feed Herat earthquake victims
Second phase of construction of Qosh Tepa canal inaugurated
Stanikzai accuses Pakistan of applying political pressure by deporting Afghans
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Tahawol: Inauguration of second phase of Qosh Tepa canal discussed
Saar: Security situation of Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Saar: Herat’s destructive earthquake discussed
Tahawol: Herat’s catastrophic earthquake reviewed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan cricket team wins silver at Asian Games
-
World4 days ago
Turkey steps up strikes on militants as conflict escalates in Syria
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan and Bangladesh eye early win to kickstart World Cup campaign
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 15 killed, 40 injured in string of earthquakes that hit western Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Mehidy stars as Bangladesh overwhelm Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Indian rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas where over 100 are missing
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan embassy in Spain says it engages with foreign ministry in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Quake death toll rises to over 2,000 as magnitude of tragedy sets in