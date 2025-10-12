Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts

Published

8 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Importance of FM Muttaqi’s trip to India in 4 years discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

October 11, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Islamic Emirate FM’s trip to India discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

October 9, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Outcome of Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan reviewed

Published

4 days ago

on

October 8, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!