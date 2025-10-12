Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Tahawol
Tahawol: Importance of FM Muttaqi’s trip to India in 4 years discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate FM’s trip to India discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Outcome of Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol8 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Saar8 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks on Pakistan
14 hours ago
Pakistan threatens further action after border clashes with Afghanistan
Latest News17 hours ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
Sport18 hours ago
Afghan bodybuilding star claims second consecutive Mr Olympia runner-up title
International Sports4 weeks ago
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment
Sport4 weeks ago
Emotions run high as India and Pakistan face off after May clashes
Sport4 weeks ago
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
Regional4 weeks ago
Twelve Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Tahawol8 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Saar8 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks on Pakistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Importance of FM Muttaqi’s trip to India in 4 years discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate FM’s trip to India discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan political analyst shot in Kabul
-
Sport5 days ago
Kabul gears up for AHKPL season 3, with opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow
-
Health5 days ago
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghans report restrictions on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kazakhstan expresses interest in investing in Afghanistan’s gold and copper Mines
-
Regional5 days ago
Roadside bombs and gunfire kill 11 Pakistani Paramilitary Troops near Afghan border
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s education system faces deepening crisis, UN warns
-
World4 days ago
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages