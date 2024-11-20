Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Afghanistan-Iran discussed

Published

4 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: China’s policy on Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

November 19, 2024

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Detention of former Canadian soldier in Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

November 17, 2024

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Calls for formation of inclusive govt in Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

November 16, 2024

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!