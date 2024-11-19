Tahawol
Tahawol: China’s policy on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Detention of former Canadian soldier in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Calls for formation of inclusive govt in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Transfer of 1,000 Afghan prisoners from Iran to Kabul discussed
World4 hours ago
Putin issues warning to US with new nuclear doctrine
World6 hours ago
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official says
Health7 hours ago
Muttaqi appeals to WHO to help strengthen Afghanistan’s health sector
Tahawol7 hours ago
Climate Change8 hours ago
Toxic smog persists over India’s north; Delhi pollution remains severe
Business3 weeks ago
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Business3 weeks ago
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Regional2 weeks ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Sport1 week ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
World1 week ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Tahawol7 hours ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Climate change effects in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Increase in Pakistan’s security issues discussed
