Tahawol: Consequences of mass return of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Discussing return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran
Tahawol: Pakistani, Chinese officials’ discussion on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Tahawol6 hours ago
Sport6 hours ago
AFPL: Zaitoon and Etihad triumph in final week showdowns
Saar8 hours ago
Saar: IEA’s response to UN’s new position discussed
Latest News11 hours ago
Baradar inaugurates raisin processing factory in Kabul’s Istalif district
Latest News11 hours ago
Karzai welcomes UK’s plan to recognize the state of Palestine
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
International Sports3 weeks ago
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Business3 weeks ago
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Tahawol6 hours ago
Saar8 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Switzerland’s efforts to accept IEA’s diplomats discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Over 96,000 overflights crossed Afghanistan’s airspace in past year
Latest News5 days ago
Departure of Afghan workers disrupts Iran’s construction industry
Regional5 days ago
China’s foreign minister meets Pakistan army chief, urges protection for nationals
Latest News4 days ago
Rawalpindi police ordered to detain undocumented Afghan nationals
World5 days ago
Netanyahu, Trump appear to abandon Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Hamas
Latest News4 days ago
Chinese, Pakistani officials hold talks on Afghan security threat
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to reopen Angoor Adda crossing to boost trade
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan set to face Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025