Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Dependence of Afghanistan’s economy on foreign aid

Published

2 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Consequences of mass return of Afghan refugees discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

July 30, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Discussing return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran

Published

4 days ago

on

July 29, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistani, Chinese officials’ discussion on Afghanistan

Published

6 days ago

on

July 27, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!