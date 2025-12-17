Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on regional countries’ meetings on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Intertwined interests of neighbors and Afghan security dynamics discussed
Tahawol: UNSC meeting outcome regarding Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s warning on Afghanistan reiterated
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Regional efforts to address Afghanistan-Pakistan issues discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Baradar urges scholars to promote protection of Islamic system and national interests
Latest News6 hours ago
Iran’s Bahrami invites Afghan FM Muttaqi to Tehran during Kabul meeting
International Sports7 hours ago
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders end Desert Vipers’ unbeaten run in dramatic one-run win
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Regional3 weeks ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Latest News4 weeks ago
India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
2 days ago
Tahawol: Officials say interactions must be based on realities
Saar2 days ago
Saar: mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
