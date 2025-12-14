Tahawol
Tahawol: Intertwined interests of neighbors and Afghan security dynamics discussed
Tahawol: UNSC meeting outcome regarding Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s warning on Afghanistan reiterated
Tahawol: Iran seeking to expand ties with Afghanistan
Sport2 hours ago
ATN to broadcast ‘The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025’
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: warning to those who disrupt Afghanistan’s stability
Business6 hours ago
Afghan economy posts second year of growth despite deep structural challenges
Latest News8 hours ago
Iran FM: Regional interests directly linked to stability in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan Abdalyan beat Sri Lanka A by 3 wickets in Rising Stars Asia Cup opener
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: warning to those who disrupt Afghanistan’s stability
1 day ago
Saar: Iran’s regional meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Calls to avoid using Afghan soil against nations
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: UNSC meeting outcome regarding Afghanistan discussed
