Tahawol: Existing tensions between Kabul-Islamabad reviewed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Denial of Attacking Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad dispute mediation efforts
Tahawol2 minutes ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Importance of Afghanistan’s participation in ECO meeting discussed
Sport4 hours ago
Arman FC and Sarafan Herat triumph in Saturday ACL matches
Latest News8 hours ago
Nearly 100 tons of smuggled, low-quality fuel destroyed in Islam Qala
Latest News10 hours ago
Pakistan says ceasefire with Afghanistan not holding as militants still carry out attacks
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Business2 weeks ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Importance of Afghanistan’s participation in ECO meeting discussed
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Impact of Kabul delegation in ECO meeting on Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Motive in US National Guard attack discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s DABS outlines causes of power outages and unveils long-term energy strategy
Latest News3 days ago
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan hailed as ‘paradise for investment,’ says Commerce Minister during India visit
Latest News2 days ago
Suspect in Washington shooting previously worked with US in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan condemns Pakistani airstrikes as ‘clear violation’ of sovereignty
Sport3 days ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting DP World ILT20
Business3 days ago
Afghan Commerce Minister attends major Halal Expo in Istanbul
Sport4 days ago
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah beats Aino Mina; Herat Sarrafan, Jawanan Perozi draw 0-0