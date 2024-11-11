Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic progress discussed
Saar
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Latest News
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai starts issuing passports
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai started issuing Afghan passports on Monday, the Islamic Emirate’s representative in Delhi said in a post on X.
The unofficial consulate said passports will be issued by them “to meet the needs of Afghan citizens.”
This announcement comes amid reports by various Indian news outlets that Delhi is considering accepting an Islamic Emirate representative, named Ikramuddin Kamil, as official envoy to Mumbai.
According to reports, Kamil recently arrived in India on a regular passport and not a diplomatic one.
The Afghan ministry of foreign affairs meanwhile said that the decision to issue passports to Afghans in India comes on the back of a decree issued by the Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
According to the ministry, it has directed the Mumbai office “to handle the process of distribution of passports to meet the needs of Afghan refugees, students and businessmen.”
Climate Change
Deputy FM Stanikzai urges world to help Afghanistan in fight against climate change
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday called on industrial countries to help Afghanistan in the fight against climate change.
Stanikzai made the remarks at a conference in Kabul titled “From Isolation to Inclusion – Afghanistan’s Urgent Call for Climate Action,” which was held on the day the UN climate talks kicked off in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.
"Our demand from the United Nations, the great powers, the rich countries and the countries from which gasses come is to help us improve our environment and serve our people," Stanikzai said.
Stefan Rodriguez, the Chief of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), also said that climate change has forced some Afghans to live in tents as natural disasters regularly occur in the country.
Rodriguez, however, said that after three years, Afghanistan has now gained access to financial mechanisms in the environmental sector and some institutions are ready to resume their incomplete projects in Afghanistan.
The organizers of the conference warned that if the international community does not step up to assist Afghanistan in the fight against climate change, there will be dire consequences.
They called on COP29 in Baku to keep the issue of fighting climate change in Afghanistan away from political issues and work with their financial and technical partners to prevent the spread of negative effects of climate change in the country.
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic progress discussed
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai starts issuing passports
Deputy FM Stanikzai urges world to help Afghanistan in fight against climate change
Netanyahu claims he and Trump see ‘eye to eye’ on Iran after holding 3 calls within days
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed
Iranian forces accused of killing over 250 Afghan migrants at border
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic progress discussed
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Saar: IEA sending delegation to COP29 discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s claim on world’s security concerns discussed
Tahawol: Building trust towards Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan crush Bangladesh in landmark match at Sharjah
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC activates two telecommunication sites in Ghor’s Taywara district
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan to host international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
-
Latest News4 days ago
India says its delegation discussed humanitarian aid, Chabahar port during Kabul visit
-
Latest News4 days ago
CIS supports CSTO proposal to establish security belt around Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Developing world faces multi-billion climate adaptation cash gap, U.N. report says
-
Regional3 days ago
At least 21 killed, over 50 injured in Pakistan railway station bomb blast