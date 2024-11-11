Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic progress discussed

Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai started issuing Afghan passports on Monday, the Islamic Emirate’s representative in Delhi said in a post on X.

The unofficial consulate said passports will be issued by them “to meet the needs of Afghan citizens.”

This announcement comes amid reports by various Indian news outlets that Delhi is considering accepting an Islamic Emirate representative, named Ikramuddin Kamil, as official envoy to Mumbai.

According to reports, Kamil recently arrived in India on a regular passport and not a diplomatic one.

The Afghan ministry of foreign affairs meanwhile said that the decision to issue passports to Afghans in India comes on the back of a decree issued by the Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

According to the ministry, it has directed the Mumbai office “to handle the process of distribution of passports to meet the needs of Afghan refugees, students and businessmen.”