Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base
Tahawol
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Qatar to host Arab and Islamic nations summit discussed
Saar16 seconds ago
Saar: Pakistan-Saudi defense pact’s impact on Afghanistan
Tahawol1 minute ago
Tahawol: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA rejects Trump’s call to retake Bagram, cites Doha Agreement
Sport5 hours ago
Afghanistan spin duo reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach
Business7 hours ago
Afghanistan’ economic commission approves new policy for mineral processing, exports
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Business4 weeks ago
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
Business4 weeks ago
CPEC integration set to boost Afghanistan’s trade and connectivity
Regional5 days ago
US sanctions target financing of Iran’s military, Treasury says
Regional4 days ago
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh edge Afghanistan in Asia Cup thriller
Latest News4 days ago
Over 11,000 pregnant women in quake-hit areas need urgent aid: UNFPA
World4 days ago
Syria’s Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results ‘in coming days’
World5 days ago
Trump arrives in Britain for second state visit
Latest News3 days ago
Trump says US seeking return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
Invisible wave of child deaths looms in Afghanistan without urgent funding, WFP warns