Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base
Tahawol
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Qatar to host Arab and Islamic nations summit discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: End of UN envoy’s mission in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Japan allocates $1 million for earthquake relief in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Defense pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed
Sport5 hours ago
ACB names squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh
Sport8 hours ago
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
International Sports4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Business4 weeks ago
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Climate Change4 weeks ago
‘Urgent action’ needed to protect workers from heat stress in warming world, UN says
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Defense pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: IEA’s call for non-threatening use of Afghan soil discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Qatar to host Arab and Islamic nations summit discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
-
Regional4 days ago
UN inquiry accuses Israeli leaders of inciting genocide in Gaza
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan names 15-man squad for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
-
World5 days ago
Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reports
-
Regional4 days ago
US sanctions target financing of Iran’s military, Treasury says
-
Regional4 days ago
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
-
Health4 days ago
Over 300 new cancer patients registered in Balkh this year
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh edge Afghanistan in Asia Cup thriller