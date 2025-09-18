Tahawol
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Qatar to host Arab and Islamic nations summit discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: End of UN envoy’s mission in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Condition of earthquake victims in east Afghanistan
Tahawol1 minute ago
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News15 minutes ago
Trump says US seeking return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: IEA’s call for non-threatening use of Afghan soil discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Pakistan voices concern of ‘terror threats’ linked to Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
UN chief must refrain from using careless language: Mujahid
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
International Sports4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
Health4 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
World4 weeks ago
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Tahawol1 minute ago
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: IEA’s call for non-threatening use of Afghan soil discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Qatar to host Arab and Islamic nations summit discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Middle East on brink of Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: End of UN envoy’s mission in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
PM Shehbaz presses Kabul to act against militants
-
World5 days ago
US’s Rubio calls Russian drone flight over Poland unacceptable
-
Latest News4 days ago
ATN secures rights to next 3 seasons of Kabul Premier League, 6 teams confirmed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad urges Pakistan to choose politics over war
-
Regional3 days ago
Arab-Islamic summit to warn Israeli attacks threaten normalisation of ties, draft resolution shows
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN warns: quake-hit families in eastern Afghanistan won’t survive winter without urgent aid
-
International Sports3 days ago
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment