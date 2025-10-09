Tahawol
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate FM’s trip to India discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Two years after Hamas’ attack on Israel discussed
Tahawol: TAPI project’s progress discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Latest News4 hours ago
WHO and UNICEF vaccinate 8.9 million Afghan children against measles
Latest News5 hours ago
Putin and Central Asian leaders to discuss Afghanistan at Dushanbe Summit
Latest News7 hours ago
Kazakhstan expresses interest in investing in Afghanistan’s gold and copper Mines
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Business4 weeks ago
Global partners strengthen Afghan Islamic finance sector
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign $133 million trade agreements to boost food imports
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
NASA rover finds potential sign of ancient life in Martian rocks
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
International Sports4 days ago
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Latest News4 days ago
UN urges global investment in Afghanistan’s urban infrastructure
Latest News4 days ago
Belgium to discuss repatriation of Afghan convicted migrants with IEA authorities
World5 days ago
Dozens killed in Gaza despite Trump’s call for Israel to halt bombing
Regional4 days ago
Syrian electors cast ballots in indirect vote for first post-Assad parliament
World4 days ago
Ceasefire hopes rise as Israel and Hamas begin talks in Egypt
Regional3 days ago
Iran adds 10 trillion cubic feet of gas to its reserves