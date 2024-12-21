Saar
Tahawol: National dialogue for lasting stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghans’ need for humanitarian aid discussed
Saar
Saar: Impact of war in Ukraine on region and beyond
Saar
Saar: Islamabad’s continued accusations against Kabul discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol: National dialogue for lasting stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Afghans’ need for humanitarian aid discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
G7 envoys urge national dialogue for lasting stability in Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghanistan’s bright future lies in educating girls: Karzai
Sport5 hours ago
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Sport4 weeks ago
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
Sport3 weeks ago
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Latest News4 weeks ago
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Latest News4 weeks ago
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol: National dialogue for lasting stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Afghans’ need for humanitarian aid discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Comparison between Syria and Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Impact of war in Ukraine on region and beyond
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts for IEA’s recognition discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Bomb kills chief of Russian nuclear protection forces in Moscow
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN once again seals deal to broadcast upcoming IPL across Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Lanka T10: All three matches abandoned due to rain
-
World5 days ago
At least 100,000 bodies in Syrian mass grave, US advocacy group head says
-
Latest News4 days ago
India hoping to import coal and marble from Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump says he would have pulled out of Afghanistan with ‘dignity and strength’
-
Sport4 days ago
Zimbabwe’s opening ODI against Afghanistan abandoned
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fuel prices rise in Herat as winter approaches