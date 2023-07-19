Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: July 19, 2023)
Tahawol: Muttaqi describes IEA as inclusive government discussed
(Last Updated On: July 18, 2023)
Tahawol: Calls for engagement with IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: July 17, 2023)
Tahawol: Higher Education minister’s visit with Pakistan ambassador discussed
(Last Updated On: July 16, 2023)
Regional2 hours ago
11 dead after a wall collapses in Pakistan during monsoon rains
Sport2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Trans-Afghan railway project agreement discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
World4 weeks ago
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Business4 weeks ago
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
Business4 weeks ago
Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Business4 weeks ago
Five cement factories to be built in Afghanistan: minister
Trending
Latest News4 days ago
Reconstruction of 27 kms of Kabul-Kandahar highway gets underway
Regional5 days ago
China’s top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan despite Janat hat-trick
World4 days ago
Sweden protester abandons plan to burn the Torah and Bible
Latest News3 days ago
Herat’s historical sites attract over 4,000 tourists in past three months
Latest News5 days ago
Foreign aid cuts worry Afghans
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s foreign ministry delegation visits Indonesia
World4 days ago
Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass