Tahawol
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Some countries call for support of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s reaction to Trump’s remarks on Afghanistan
Tahawol7 hours ago
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar8 hours ago
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Latest News8 hours ago
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
Regional8 hours ago
Indonesia School Collapse: 91 missing and three dead as rescue efforts continue
Latest News9 hours ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
Regional4 weeks ago
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
Sport3 weeks ago
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
International Sports4 weeks ago
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Tahawol7 hours ago
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar8 hours ago
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Tahawol6 days ago
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
Saar6 days ago
Saar: Reason behind Afghanistan’s absence from UNGA discussed
Tahawol1 week ago
Tahawol: Some countries call for support of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
International Sports3 days ago
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
-
Latest News3 days ago
US welcomes home American freed from detention in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany plans direct talks with Islamic Emirate in Kabul on deportations
-
Regional4 days ago
UN sanctions reimposed on Iran a decade after nuclear deal
-
Sport11 hours ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
-
Latest News9 hours ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
-
Latest News8 hours ago
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
-
Regional15 hours ago
Powerful earthquake kills 69 in central Philippines