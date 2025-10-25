Tahawol
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Consequences of US exit from Afghanistan for Washington
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul’s diplomatic boost with India and Qatar reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul’s denial of India’s role in Pakistan clashes
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA delegation travels to Kazakhstan for 3rd Afghan–Kazakh business forum
Business8 hours ago
Procurement Commission approves 22 projects worth 3.5 billion AFN
Sport10 hours ago
Afghanistan beats Lebanon 14–12 in Asian Rugby Sevens
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
International Sports3 weeks ago
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
International Sports3 weeks ago
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
World3 weeks ago
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Key economic issues of last week discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Consequences of US exit from Afghanistan for Washington
Saar2 days ago
Saar: IEA no longer mediating Pakistan–TTP talks
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar appoints ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran begins issuing work visas to Afghan laborers in new employment program
-
Health4 days ago
EU considers restricting ethanol in hand sanitisers over cancer concerns
-
Latest News2 days ago
Karan Yadav named India’s new ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan unveils national futsal squad for Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
-
International Sports3 days ago
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team beats Maldives 3–0 in in Central Asian Championship