Tajik delegation meets with Afghanistan’s border minister in Kabul
A delegation from Tajikistan, led by Mirzazada Abdul Wahid, First Deputy of Tajikistan’s Border Forces Committee, met in Kabul with Noorullah Noori, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed border security, strengthening bilateral relations, addressing existing border challenges, and the process of demarcating the shared boundary, according to a statement released by the ministry.
Noori said he was pleased that Afghanistan and Tajikistan are taking positive steps to expand their cooperation. He added that the Islamic Emirate seeks to build friendly economic and political relations with all countries.
He noted that the Islamic Emirate is seriously combating drug trafficking and human smuggling, and that the leadership has issued specific decrees aimed at preventing these crimes.
Noori emphasized that completing the border demarcation process would play an important role in ensuring stability and security for both Afghanistan and Tajikistan.
For his part, Mirzazada Abdul Wahid highlighted the linguistic and religious ties between the two nations, stating that the people of both countries desire peace and security. He said Tajikistan is committed to expanding economic cooperation with Afghanistan and expressed hope that border issues will be resolved through mutual understanding and continued collaboration.
Pakistan backs Iran’s push to mediate between Islamabad and Kabul
Pakistan has voiced strong support for Iran’s efforts to mediate between Islamabad and Kabul, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying it welcomes any constructive role Tehran can play in easing tensions between the two neighbors.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Pakistan considers Iran a “brotherly and friendly country” and believes dialogue and diplomacy remain the best path to resolving current challenges. He added that Pakistan feels “confident” in its position regarding terrorism, which it claims originates from Afghan territory.
“Countries that are on weaker legal or political footing usually avoid mediation,” Andrabi said. “Pakistan has a very strong case, so we have no concerns about Iran’s involvement.”
Islamabad has long urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Kabul to rein in attacks allegedly carried out by militants based inside Afghanistan. The IEA has repeatedly rejected the accusations, insisting that no armed group is allowed to use Afghan soil against any country.
Three rounds of talks between Afghan and Pakistani delegations — held in Turkey and Qatar after October clashes along the disputed Durand Line — ended without agreement. Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence recently said negotiations have now entered an “indefinite phase,” with no progress made due to fundamental differences on security issues.
Amid the stalemate, multiple regional actors, including Iran, Russia, Turkey, and Qatar, are attempting to revive dialogue. Iran has expressed readiness to facilitate de-escalation, while Turkey is expected to send a high-level delegation to Islamabad for further consultations in the coming days.
Following the collapse of talks, the Islamic Emirate suspended trade ties with Pakistan, further straining economic interactions at key crossings. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to experience rising security incidents and military casualties that it attributes to groups based in Afghanistan.
Despite the heightened tensions, regional diplomatic efforts remain ongoing, with hopes that renewed engagement can prevent further escalation and ultimately restore stability between the two countries.
Afghanistan and Tajikistan commit to expanding diplomatic and economic cooperation
A high-level delegation from the Republic of Tajikistan, led by the country’s Special Representative, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, during an official visit to Kabul.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides held detailed discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on expanding diplomatic engagement and boosting economic cooperation between the neighboring countries.
During the meeting, Foreign Minister Muttaqi highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate seeks to promote “positive and friendly neighborhood relations” with Tajikistan, noting that cooperation in various sectors has been steadily improving. He expressed hope that both countries would witness “notable progress” in their relations in the near future.
The Tajik delegation reaffirmed their country’s commitment to further enhancing ties with Afghanistan, stating that the two nations have significant potential for close cooperation across multiple fields.
Both sides concluded the meeting by stressing the importance of continued exchanges, visits, and dialogue to advance bilateral cooperation.
Senior ISIS-K commander reportedly killed in Punjab, Pakistan
The reported killing adds to a growing pattern of high-ranking ISIS-K operatives being eliminated on Pakistani soil—despite Islamabad’s repeated denials that the country provides safe haven to members of the group.
A senior commander of the ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) network has reportedly been killed in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to local news outlet Al-Marsad.
The operative, identified as Burhan, also known by the alias “Zaid,” was killed in the Patak area of Akhtarabad.
Zaid was regarded as one of ISIS-K’s most influential figures and a close associate of top leaders Qari Fateh and Abu Bakr. He previously held key operational roles within the group and was active across parts of eastern Afghanistan before shifting his activities to Pakistan.
The reported killing adds to a growing pattern of high-ranking ISIS-K operatives being eliminated on Pakistani soil—despite Islamabad’s repeated denials that the country provides safe haven to members of the group. Several targeted operations in recent months have raised questions about the extent of ISIS-K’s presence inside Pakistan.
Reacting to the reports, former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad wrote on X: “Good news from Pakistan: Reports indicate that senior ISIS-K commander Burhan, also known as Zaid, has been killed in the Patak area of Akhtarabad, Punjab.”
