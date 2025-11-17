Tajik delegation meets with Afghanistan’s border minister in Kabul

A delegation from Tajikistan, led by Mirzazada Abdul Wahid, First Deputy of Tajikistan’s Border Forces Committee, met in Kabul with Noorullah Noori, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed border security, strengthening bilateral relations, addressing existing border challenges, and the process of demarcating the shared boundary, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Noori said he was pleased that Afghanistan and Tajikistan are taking positive steps to expand their cooperation. He added that the Islamic Emirate seeks to build friendly economic and political relations with all countries.

He noted that the Islamic Emirate is seriously combating drug trafficking and human smuggling, and that the leadership has issued specific decrees aimed at preventing these crimes.

Noori emphasized that completing the border demarcation process would play an important role in ensuring stability and security for both Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

For his part, Mirzazada Abdul Wahid highlighted the linguistic and religious ties between the two nations, stating that the people of both countries desire peace and security. He said Tajikistan is committed to expanding economic cooperation with Afghanistan and expressed hope that border issues will be resolved through mutual understanding and continued collaboration.