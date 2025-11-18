Latest News
Rare quintuple birth in Jawzjan; four infants healthy, one dies before birth
This extraordinary birth has drawn widespread attention, not only in Jawzjan but across northern Afghanistan, highlighting both the fragility and miracle of multiple births in the region.
A mother from Fayzabad district in Jawzjan province gave birth to quintuplets on Sunday at a private hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province. Out of the five newborns, four are reported to be in good health, while one infant was tragically lost before delivery.
The father, Saleh Mohammad, said his wife had been under medical care in Mazar-e-Sharif for the past week. He described her condition as stable and satisfactory. Grateful for the support she has received, he appealed for government assistance in the days ahead to help care for the newborns.
This extraordinary birth has drawn widespread attention, not only in Jawzjan but across northern Afghanistan, highlighting both the fragility and miracle of multiple births in the region.
Previous rare multiple-births in northern Afghanistan
This is not the first time such exceptional multiple births have made headlines in the area. A woman in Jawzjan province gave birth to six babies — four girls and two boys — at a private hospital in October last year.
Sadly, all six newborns died within hours due to premature birth and complications.
In August 2015, a 35-year-old woman named Rezagul delivered five baby boys in Samangan province. Though they were underweight, doctors reported that both mother and infants were stable following the birth.
These past events underscore how rare and risky such pregnancies remain in Afghanistan, particularly given the limited healthcare infrastructure and high maternal and infant mortality rates in some regions.
Latest News
Kamaluddin Tawhid appointed head of Afghanistan–Iran Joint Chamber
After a thorough review, the Economic Deputy Office approved the appointment, highlighting Tawhid’s proven track record in facilitating trade between Afghanistan and Iran.
Kamaluddin Tawhid, a prominent Afghan entrepreneur and board member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, has been appointed as the new head of the Afghanistan–Iran Joint Chamber, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced.
The appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Afghanistan seeks to strengthen and expand its economic partnerships with neighboring countries, particularly with Iran.
Rising demands from the private sector to address trade hurdles and enhance cross-border business opportunities prompted the ministry to nominate Tawhid to the Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister.
After a thorough review, the Economic Deputy Office approved the appointment, highlighting Tawhid’s proven track record in facilitating trade between Afghanistan and Iran.
Under his leadership, officials expect renewed momentum in bilateral trade, improved mechanisms to address traders’ concerns, and the creation of a more favorable environment for investment between the two nations.
Over the past few years, trade between Afghanistan and Iran has seen a sharp increase. According to the World Bank, Afghanistan’s imports surged significantly in 2024, with Iran becoming its top import partner. In fact, Iran accounted for about 30 percent of all Afghan imports in that period.
On the export side, bilateral trade volumes exploded: Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan rose sharply, and overall trade between the two countries grew by 84 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.
Latest News
Pak-Afghan trade drops 54% in October amid prolonged crossing closures
The fall is largely attributed to Pakistan’s closure of all eight crossings between Afghanistan following clashes on 11 October.
Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Afghanistan fell sharply in October, plunging 54 percent year-on-year as extended crossing closures along the disputed Durand Line disrupted the movement of goods and stranded thousands of traders.
Official Pakistan data shows that two-way trade dropped from $247 million in October 2024 to just $114 million in October 2025, reflecting one of the steepest monthly declines in recent years.
The fall is largely attributed to Pakistan’s closure of all eight crossings between Afghanistan following clashes on 11 October.
The month-on-month trend also shows a severe slowdown. Bilateral trade slipped 36 percent compared with September, falling from $177 million to $114 million. According to official sources, both exports and imports recorded significant contraction during the period.
During the first four months of the 2025–26 fiscal year, total trade between the two countries declined 21 percent, dropping from $749 million in July–October 2024 to $589 million during the same period this year. Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan slid 27 percent to $330 million, while imports fell 14 percent to $258 million.
The October figures highlight the extent of the disruption. Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan fell 28 percent month-on-month, dropping from $81 million in September to $59 million in October. Imports collapsed 42 percent to $55 million, compared with $96 million a month earlier.
On a year-on-year comparison, exports plunged 55 percent from $130 million to $59 million, while imports dropped 53 percent from $117 million to $55 million. This pushed total trade down to $114 million—almost half of last year’s volume.
The closure of land ports has compounded economic losses on both sides. By early November, the shutdown had lasted 24 days, leaving goods worth millions stuck at key crossings and contributing to estimated losses nearing $200 million.
Officials say the slump reflects not only logistical barriers but also weakened bilateral demand, adding further pressure to an already strained trade relationship.
Latest News
Iran and Afghanistan hold high-level phone talks on strengthening regional stability
The conversation highlights the ongoing commitment of Tehran and Kabul to expand diplomatic cooperation and support security and stability across the wider region.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a high-level phone conversation on Monday, focusing on bilateral ties and ongoing regional developments.
According to official statements, both sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation and address emerging challenges affecting the region. Araghchi reiterated Iran’s readiness to use all available capacities to help advance peace and stability, underscoring the importance of strengthened consultations among regional partners.
Foreign Minister Muttaqi welcomed Iran’s diplomatic engagement and emphasized the need to continue regional dialogue to improve the current situation. He also called for closer collaboration among neighboring countries to tackle shared concerns.
The conversation highlights the ongoing commitment of Tehran and Kabul to expand diplomatic cooperation and support security and stability across the wider region.
Trade body urges urgent government action to restore exports to Afghanistan
Kamaluddin Tawhid appointed head of Afghanistan–Iran Joint Chamber
Pak-Afghan trade drops 54% in October amid prolonged crossing closures
Iran and Afghanistan hold high-level phone talks on strengthening regional stability
Uzbekistan to continue supplying electricity to Afghanistan in 2026
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
EU considers restricting ethanol in hand sanitisers over cancer concerns
Tahawol: Efforts to resolve Kabul-Islamabad tensions
Saar: Iran seeking to defuse Kabul-Islamabad tensions
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for continued dialogue with Afghanistan
Uzbekistan’s call for peace and stability in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia: New alternative trade routes for Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghan Abdalyan beat Sri Lanka A by 3 wickets in Rising Stars Asia Cup opener
-
Latest News2 days ago
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan says it Is ready to receive Its nationals living in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Top Tajik officials arrive in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan wins first-ever gold medal at Islamic Solidarity Games
-
Business5 days ago
Kyrgyzstan doubles gasoline exports, majority sent to Afghanistan
-
Sport2 days ago
Four Afghan players retained by IPL franchises ahead of 2026 auction