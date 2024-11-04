Tehran says it is ‘unhappy’ about IEA taking news of killing of Afghans at border seriously
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Tehran is "surprised and unhappy" that "some officials" of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took reports of Afghan migrants being killed by Iranian border guards seriously.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Ismail Beqaei, emphasized that the reports were baseless.
"The Afghan authorities issued a statement on this matter. We were surprised and displeased that a non-existent matter was reported and some officials of Afghanistan took this baseless news seriously. I hope we all learn from this issue to be more careful about any news published in the media,” Beqaei said.
A human rights organization reported that dozens of Afghan migrants were killed and wounded by Iranian border forces about three weeks ago.
The Islamic Emirate said last week that explosions and gunfire targeted Afghan nationals in the Kalgan Valley, situated in Iranian territory, adding that the bodies of two deceased people and 34 injured have been repatriated.
Afghanistan exported more than 2,500 tons of pine nuts in 1402
Afghan pine nut is mostly exported to China, India, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that in the past solar year (1402) more than 2,500 tons of pine nuts worth $27 million were exported to neighboring countries and beyond.
Afghan pine nut is mostly exported to China, India, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
“The total weight of black pine nut exports during 1402 was 2,523 tons and the value was $27 million, mostly to China, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States, Britain, Australia, the Netherlands, and other countries,” said Abdul Salam Javad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
Officials in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock say that since last year, pine nut production has increased in the country and they have also expanded artificial forests to harvest more pine nuts.
“In order to revive pine nut forests, according to last year's development budget, pine trees have been planted on approximately 1,500 hectares of land.
There used to be pine trees on these lands, but they were cut down or destroyed in a fire,” said Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesperson of the Ministries of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.
Experts say that currently China buys most of Afghanistan's pint nuts, but the government must find new markets so that it can be sold at a better price.
