Tehran says it is ‘unhappy’ about IEA taking news of killing of Afghans at border seriously

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Tehran is "surprised and unhappy" that "some officials" of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took reports of Afghan migrants being killed by Iranian border guards seriously.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Ismail Beqaei, emphasized that the reports were baseless.

"The Afghan authorities issued a statement on this matter. We were surprised and displeased that a non-existent matter was reported and some officials of Afghanistan took this baseless news seriously. I hope we all learn from this issue to be more careful about any news published in the media,” Beqaei said.

A human rights organization reported that dozens of Afghan migrants were killed and wounded by Iranian border forces about three weeks ago.

The Islamic Emirate said last week that explosions and gunfire targeted Afghan nationals in the Kalgan Valley, situated in Iranian territory, adding that the bodies of two deceased people and 34 injured have been repatriated.