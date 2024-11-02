Trump would be less likely to focus on human rights in Afghanistan: US expert

Michael Kugelman, a US-based foreign policy expert and the Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, has said that Donald Trump, as president, would be less likely to focus on the state of women’s education and human rights in Afghanistan.

Kugelman noted that it was in Trump’s previous tenure that the US negotiated the deal to pull out its troops from Afghanistan, and Harris was part of an administration that supported and enforced the decision, Anadolu Agency reported.

He believes that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) might be more inclined towards a Trump administration.

“With Afghanistan, I think the Taliban (IEA) will be okay with whoever wins, but may lean a bit more toward wanting to see a return of Trump. But in the end ... it could live with whoever wins the election,” he said.

Trump as president, he explained, would be less likely to focus on the state of women’s education and human rights in Afghanistan.

“The key question for the Taliban (IEA) becomes which president would be more likely to want to look into the possibility of scaling up assistance to Afghanistan, particularly assistance for development, with Trump more inclined to look into financing opportunities,” he said.

However, he cautioned that, at the same time, Trump would not want to start violating US sanctions and giving aid to the Afghan government.