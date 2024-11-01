Latest News
We want firm and close ties with Afghanistan: Maldives ambassador
The High Commissioner of Maldives to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha in a meeting on Friday with Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, acting ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Islamabad, said that his country wants firm and close relations with Afghanistan, Afghan embassy said in a statement.
At the meeting, bilateral relations between the two “brotherly” and Muslim countries, trade relations between Maldives and Central Asian Countries through Afghanistan and related issues were discussed.
Ahmad Shakeeb stated that Afghanistan seeks constructive relations with all countries and is striving through its economy-focused policies, to transform Afghanistan into a regional connectivity hub.
DAB plans to set up electronic payments in Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) officials say they first plan to set up electronic payments in large stores and oil stations in Kabul city and then in other big cities of the country.
DAB officials stated this system of payment can prevent the physical transaction of money.
They added that with electronic payments money circulation is prevented and the value of the afghani currency increases.
“Our effort is to have these machines in stores and oil stations in the first stage so that citizens can pay their transactions electronically,” said Haseebullah Noori, DAB spokesman.
Meanwhile, some industrialists said that when electronic payments become common, this will also increase business and on the other hand, services will be accelerated.
“This system has many benefits. One is that physical money is not used and the second is that it creates a facility for people. Thirdly, these funds are kept and consolidated in the country's banks, and the banks can invest in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, director of the Association of Industrialists.
DAB stated it will expand electronic payments first in the capital and then in big cities. Currently, the majority of transactions within the country are done with physical money.
However, this is not the case in other countries and all financial transactions are done through banks and electronic payments.
Russian FM awards head of Afghan Business Center with Order of Honor
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has awarded Mohammad Nadir Shah Juma Khan, Chairman of the Afghan Business Center Council, the Order of Honor for his significant contributions to fostering friendship between the peoples of Russia and Afghanistan, according to a statement released by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
"On October 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov met with Mohammad Nadir Shah Juma Khan, Chairman of the Afghan Business Center for Cultural and National Initiative Partnerships," stated the ministry. During the ceremony, Lavrov presented him with the Order of Honor in recognition of his outstanding personal efforts in promoting friendship and cooperation between the Russian and Afghan peoples.
This honor was conferred by a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin, published earlier.
Lavrov says West making pretexts for resuming military presence in Central Asia
The United States and its allies are making pretexts for resuming their military presence in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Speaking at the Second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Lavrov said that the US and its allies are trying to destablize the situation in Afghanistan.
"It is obvious to us that there can be no return to the previous models, in which the United States played the leading role with its claim to exclusivity. Especially as everywhere where America tried to rule, things did not get better. We must take into account the new geopolitical and international legal realities, generate ideas based not on the law of the strongest, but on equality and an honest balance of interests," he said.
Earlier, Lavrov had said that the US supports Daesh and al Qaeda in Afghanistan, a charge Washington denies.
