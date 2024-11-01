We want firm and close ties with Afghanistan: Maldives ambassador

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) officials say they first plan to set up electronic payments in large stores and oil stations in Kabul city and then in other big cities of the country.

DAB officials stated this system of payment can prevent the physical transaction of money.

They added that with electronic payments money circulation is prevented and the value of the afghani currency increases.

“Our effort is to have these machines in stores and oil stations in the first stage so that citizens can pay their transactions electronically,” said Haseebullah Noori, DAB spokesman.

Meanwhile, some industrialists said that when electronic payments become common, this will also increase business and on the other hand, services will be accelerated.

“This system has many benefits. One is that physical money is not used and the second is that it creates a facility for people. Thirdly, these funds are kept and consolidated in the country's banks, and the banks can invest in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, director of the Association of Industrialists.

DAB stated it will expand electronic payments first in the capital and then in big cities. Currently, the majority of transactions within the country are done with physical money.

However, this is not the case in other countries and all financial transactions are done through banks and electronic payments.