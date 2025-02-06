Trump’s Gaza takeover plan: Turkish parliament speaker says US has forgotten Afghanistan lesson

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Wednesday that Gaza would belong to the Palestinians and emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would definitely be tried in international courts.

“No power will save Netanyahu from being held accountable for these crimes,” Kurtulmus said at the Turkish parliament. “Even Trump’s efforts will not yield any results and Netanyahu and his gang will be held accountable in international courts. These massacres, this genocide will be held to account on behalf of humanity.”

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and will remain part of Palestine until the end of time. Gaza is not a cheap real estate to be sold at a low price to your companies,” he said.

Kurtulmus warned Trump “not to say amen to a prayer that cannot be answered.

“I would like to express that it is important for world peace and the peace in the Middle East that he urgently turns back from this wrong attitude,” he said.

“Those who have forgotten Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and the lessons they learned there and the lessons they learned in Gaza have no right to drag the Middle East into a new adventure. All peoples and states in the Middle East will oppose such a decision. Such a development will never happen,” he added.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would like the US to take control of and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

His idea prompted international condemnation.