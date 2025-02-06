UNHCR, IOM voice concern over Pakistan’s plan to relocate Afghans

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday expressed serious concern about recent developments requiring Afghan nationals in Pakistan to relocate from Islamabad and Rawalpindi or else face deportation.

The two UN agencies are seeking clarity from the authorities concerned over the modality and timeframe of this relocation, according to a joint statement.

It is worth noting that Pakistani government has devised a phased plan to relocate over two million registered Afghan nationals from Islamabad and Rawalpindi who are holding Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) and Proof of Registration (POR) cards. Under phase-I of the relocation plan, Afghan nationals having the Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) will be “immediately” moved out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

They would be first relocated outside twin cities and then repatriated to Afghanistan by June. The authorities concerned and departments have also been directed to implement the plan quietly and not to make any public announcement.

“While UNHCR and IOM recognise that states may choose to limit freedom of movement for foreigners, including refugees, we jointly urge the Government of Pakistan to implement any relocation measures with due consideration for human rights standards, including due process, and the legal status of Proof of Registration (POR) and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, who have resided in Pakistan for an extended period of time” the statement said.

Since 1 January 2025, an uptick in arrests of Afghan nationals in the Islamabad and Rawalpindi has caused significant distress, with reports of Afghan nationals of various documentation status being rounded up.

More than 800 Afghan nationals, among them women and children, have been deported so far this year from Islamabad and Rawalpindi alone. This latest relocation directive has increased fears of imminent deportation among Afghans in the capital region, UNHCR statement pointed out.

A UNHCR-issued non-return advisory has been in place since 2021, calling for a suspension of forced returns of Afghan nationals from any country regardless of their status.

“IOM is committed to work with the Government of Pakistan and UNHCR to develop a mechanism to register, manage and screen Afghan nationals in Pakistan,” underlined IOM Chief of Mission, Mio Sato.

“This will open the door to tailored solutions including international protection to those in need and pathways for Afghan nationals, with long-standing socioeconomic and family ties in the country.”