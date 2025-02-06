Latest News
Iran is willing to give Trump diplomacy ‘another chance’, senior Iranian official says
Trump said on Wednesday he preferred a verified nuclear peace agreement with Iran, according to a post on his Truth Social account.
Iran is ready to give the United States a chance to resolve disputes between the arch foes, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on the country, Reuters reported.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that U.S. concerns about Iran developing nuclear weapons were not a complicated issue and could be resolved given Tehran's opposition to weapons of mass destruction.
"The clerical establishment's will is to give diplomacy with Trump another chance, but Tehran is deeply concerned about Israel's sabotage," said the senior official.
The official said Tehran wanted the United States to "rein in Israel if Washington is seeking a deal" with the Islamic Republic.
Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, downplayed the impact of sanctions on Iran, read the report.
"America threatens new sanctions, but Iran is a powerful and resource-rich country that can navigate challenges by managing its resources," Pezeshkian said in a televised inauguration ceremony.
Tehran has long said its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and it has no intention to build nuclear weapons.
But with its regional allies either dismantled or gravely weakened since the start of the Hamas-Israel conflict in Gaza in October 2023, and mounting discontent among many Iranians at the state of the economy, analysts say the clerical establishment has few options other than to strike a deal with Trump.
The fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria in December, a crucial ally of Tehran, has severely disrupted Tehran's "Axis of Resistance", a network of regional armed groups, militants and allied states, to counter Israel and the United States, while asserting its influence throughout the Middle East.
In 2018, then-President Trump ditched Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the country's economy. The harsh measures prompted Tehran to violate the nuclear pact's nuclear limitations, Reuters reported.
The official also said Tehran disagreed with "any displacement of Gazans, but Iran-U.S. talks are a separate matter", referring to Trump's remarks that the U.S. would take over war-ravaged Gaza and create a "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.
"Iran does not agree with any displacement of Palestinians and has communicated this through various channels. However, this issue and the path of Iran’s nuclear agreement are two separate matters and should be pursued separately,” the official said.
Latest News
Central Asian and EU special envoys for Afghanistan gather in Dushanbe
Special envoys of Central Asian nations and the European Union (EU) for Afghanistan gathered in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, this week for discussions on the current situation in the country.
According to a statement issued by the EU, this was the 6th such meeting and participants discussed socio-economic and political developments in Afghanistan since their last meeting in February 2024.
The discussions also focused on the current human rights situation in the country, particularly concerning women and girls, as well as the ongoing security challenges and threats facing Afghanistan.
Also in attendance was the EU’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas Niklasson, who met with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, ahead of the general meeting.
The two officials highlighted the importance of regional stability and security, and explored potential pathways for addressing the challenges in the region.
They noted that Afghanistan remains a critical issue influencing regional dynamics.
While no country has yet officially recognized the IEA government, Central Asia maintains a consistent and practical rapport with Afghanistan, regardless of its leadership, Trend news agency reported.
Soon after the Islamic Emirate regained power in August 2021, Central Asian nations reached out and made contact.
Initially done by Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan soon followed and removed the IEA from its list of banned organizations.
Tajikistan has however been slower to warm to the new government but the northern neighbor has continued to export electricity to Afghanistan
Latest News
A sizeable amount of US money went into IEA’s pockets: John Sopko
John Sopko, former US special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday that a sizeable amount of US taxpayers’ money went into the pockets of the Islamic Emirate.
“We know it is going to continue because unfortunately we have nobody on the ground and the money is going through the UN, world food organization (WFP) and other international organizations, and we don’t really have good oversight,” Sopko told Fox Business.
He said that he was not sure if the US foreign aid pause by the Trump administration includes money going directly to the UN and other international organizations.
Sopko said that the US international aid agency (USAID) continues to be a “broken agency.”
He said USAID workers in Afghanistan told SIGAR: “You can’t believe what we are doing. And we use that for a lot of our reports. But none of that got up to Washington. That is why you heard all the happy talk - we are winning the war, we are helping the kids, we are building schools, we are doing all this – and it turned out they built schools but they never looked if there were any teachers. They built hospitals but they never looked if there was any water or drugs or even patients.”
Sopko said that the whole objective was to spend the money, and it wasn’t just for USAID, but the US Department of Defense and the Department of State.
“The test was: did you spend your appropriated funds, and if you didn’t, you lost money, if you didn’t, you weren’t promoted. And that is the whole delusion we had between the reality on the ground and what the American people were being told by the aid administrators, the ambassadors, the generals and everybody for the last 20 years,” he said.
Earlier, John Sopko claimed that the Islamic Emirate is diverting or otherwise benefitting from a considerable amount of U.S. assistance.
IEA, however, has rejected the claim.
Latest News
UNHCR, IOM voice concern over Pakistan’s plan to relocate Afghans
A UNHCR-issued non-return advisory has been in place since 2021, calling for a suspension of forced returns of Afghan nationals from any country regardless of their status.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday expressed serious concern about recent developments requiring Afghan nationals in Pakistan to relocate from Islamabad and Rawalpindi or else face deportation.
The two UN agencies are seeking clarity from the authorities concerned over the modality and timeframe of this relocation, according to a joint statement.
It is worth noting that Pakistani government has devised a phased plan to relocate over two million registered Afghan nationals from Islamabad and Rawalpindi who are holding Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) and Proof of Registration (POR) cards. Under phase-I of the relocation plan, Afghan nationals having the Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) will be “immediately” moved out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
They would be first relocated outside twin cities and then repatriated to Afghanistan by June. The authorities concerned and departments have also been directed to implement the plan quietly and not to make any public announcement.
“While UNHCR and IOM recognise that states may choose to limit freedom of movement for foreigners, including refugees, we jointly urge the Government of Pakistan to implement any relocation measures with due consideration for human rights standards, including due process, and the legal status of Proof of Registration (POR) and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, who have resided in Pakistan for an extended period of time” the statement said.
Since 1 January 2025, an uptick in arrests of Afghan nationals in the Islamabad and Rawalpindi has caused significant distress, with reports of Afghan nationals of various documentation status being rounded up.
More than 800 Afghan nationals, among them women and children, have been deported so far this year from Islamabad and Rawalpindi alone. This latest relocation directive has increased fears of imminent deportation among Afghans in the capital region, UNHCR statement pointed out.
A UNHCR-issued non-return advisory has been in place since 2021, calling for a suspension of forced returns of Afghan nationals from any country regardless of their status.
“IOM is committed to work with the Government of Pakistan and UNHCR to develop a mechanism to register, manage and screen Afghan nationals in Pakistan,” underlined IOM Chief of Mission, Mio Sato.
“This will open the door to tailored solutions including international protection to those in need and pathways for Afghan nationals, with long-standing socioeconomic and family ties in the country.”
