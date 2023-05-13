Science & Technology
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.
“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk wrote in a Friday tweet. He added that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while Musk will stay closely connected to product design and new technology.
Before that announcement, NBCUniversal said Friday that Yaccarino would step down immediately as chairwoman for global advertising and partnerships, AP reported.
Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has long insisted that he would step down as top executive at the company, which is now called X Corp.
Few expect Musk to remove himself from the decision-making process at Twitter, however.
“While he’s stepping back from the CEO title, Musk is far from likely to step back from calling the product shots,” said Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester Research.
Yaccarino, with deep roots in the advertising industry, could be a linchpin in Twitter’s future.
Luring advertisers is critical for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing harm to their brands in the ensuing chaos. Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but provided no details.
Mark DiMassimo, founder and creative chief of ad agency DiGo, said Yaccarino successfully integrated and digitized ad sales at Comcast and NBC — and that her track record of cross-selling ads across different platforms could appeal to Musk as he tries to transform Twitter from a social media company to a bigger media platform.
Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years — with her team generating more than $100 billion in ad sales since 2011, her company bio notes.
According to LinkedIn, Yaccarino previously served as NBC’s chair for advertising and client partnerships and as president of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales. Prior to her time with NBC, Yaccarino worked at global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades.
Last month, Yaccarino interviewed Musk on a Miami stage last month in front of hundreds of advertisers.
“If anyone can translate the Musk vision into advantages for marketers she’ll be able to do it,” DiMassimo said Friday, prior to Musk’s confirmation. “Even though there’s skepticism and all marketers live in the ‘show me’ state right now with regard to Twitter, if in fact she does go to Twitter this is a powerfully reassuring move.”
Musk said he never intended to be CEO of Tesla, and that he didn’t want to be chief executive of any other companies either, preferring to see himself as an engineer. Musk also said at the time that he expected an organizational restructuring of Twitter to be completed in the next week or so. It’s been nearly six months since he said that.
Elon Musk says he’s found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called — and it’s a woman. He did not name her but said she will be starting in about six weeks.
Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has long insisted he is not the company’s permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter’s executive chairman and chief technology officer.
In mid-November, just a few weeks after buying the social media platform for $44 billion, he told a Delaware court that he does not want to be the CEO of any company.
While testifying, Musk said “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”
More than a month later, he tweeted in December: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.” The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a Twitter poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.
In February, he told a conference he anticipated finding a CEO for San Francisco-based Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”
Analysts who follow Twitter’s business welcomed the news even without knowing who the replacement will be. Twitter’s advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule, though the billionaire told BBC last month that the company is now “roughly” breaking even.
“A new CEO is the only way forward for Twitter,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg. “The single biggest problem with Twitter’s ad business was Elon Musk. As he steps back, Twitter can begin to unravel Musk’s personal brand from the company’s corporate image and attempt to regain trust among advertisers. The success of those efforts will depend on who takes over, but it’s difficult to imagine that the new CEO could be more controversial or damaging to Twitter’s ad business than Musk has been.”
Musk’s tenure at Twitter’s helm has been chaotic, and he’s made various promises and proclamations he’s backtracked or never followed up on. He began his first day firing the company’s top executives, followed by roughly 80% of its staff. He’s upended the platform’s verification system and has scaled back content moderation and safeguards against the spread of misinformation.
Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days
An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on Monday after staying in orbit for 276 days, China’s state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country’s reusable space technologies.
The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China on Monday as scheduled, according to state media.
No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew, and where its orbits had taken it since its launch in early August 2022. Images of the craft have also yet to be released to the public, Reuters reported.
The test marks an “important” breakthrough in China’s research into reusable spacecraft technology that will provide a more convenient and inexpensive way to mount future space missions, state media reported.
In 2021, what may have been a similar spacecraft flew to the edge of space and returned to Earth on the same day in a mission that was also kept largely under wraps. It landed on Earth “horizontally,” according to China’s main space contractor at the time.
Commentators on Chinese social media have speculated that Beijing has been developing a spacecraft like the U.S. Air Force’s X-37B, an autonomous spaceplane that can remain in orbit for years.
The uncrewed and reusable X-37B returned to Earth in November last year in its sixth and latest mission, after more than 900 days in orbit.
Google begins offering ‘passkeys’ to replace passwords
Good news for all the password-haters out there: Google has taken a big step towards making them an afterthought by adding “passkeys” as a more straightforward and secure way to log in to its services.
Here’s what you need to know:
What are passkeys?
Passkeys offer a safer alternative to passwords and texted confirmation codes. Users will not ever see them directly — instead, an online service such as Gmail will use them to communicate directly with a trusted device to allow the user to log in, Associated Press reported.
All users have to do is verify their identity on the device using a PIN unlock code, biometrics such as fingerprints or face scans, or a more sophisticated physical security dongle.
Google designed its passkeys to work with a variety of devices, so users can use them on iPhones, Macs and Windows computers as well as Google’s own Android phones.
Why are passkeys necessary?
Thanks to clever hackers and human fallibility, passwords are too easy to steal or defeat. And making them more complex only opens the door to users defeating themselves.
For starters, many people choose passwords they can remember — and easy-to-recall passwords are also easy to hack. For years, analysis of hacked password caches found that the most common password in use was “password123”.
A more recent study by the password manager NordPass found that it is now only “password”. This isn’t fooling anyone.
Passwords are also frequently compromised in security breaches. Stronger passwords are more secure, but only if users choose ones that are unique, complex and non-obvious.
And once you have settled on “erVex411$%” as your password, good luck remembering it.
In short, passwords put security and ease of use directly at odds. Software-based password managers, which can create and store complex passwords, are valuable tools that can improve security.
But even password managers have a master password that needs protection — and that plunges users back into the swamp, AP reported.
In addition to sidestepping all those problems, passkeys have one additional advantage over passwords. They are specific to particular websites, so scammer sites cannot steal a passkey from a dating site and use it to raid bank accounts.
How do I start using passkeys?
The first step is to enable them for a user’s Google account. On any trusted phone or computer, open the browser and sign into the Google account. Then visit the page g.co/passkeys and click the option to “start using passkeys”.
If on an Apple device, the user will first be prompted to set up the Keychain app if it is not already in use. This securely stores passwords and now passkeys as well.
The next step is to create the actual passkeys that will connect a trusted device. Android phones are automatically ready to use passkeys, though users still have to enable the function first.
On the same Google account page noted above, look for the “Create a passkey” button. Pressing it will open a window and let users create a passkey either on the current device or on another device. There is no wrong choice; the system will simply notify users if that passkey already exists.
If on a PC that cannot create a passkey, it will open a QR code that users can scan with the ordinary cameras on iPhones and Android devices. Users may have to move the phone closer until the message “Set up passkey” appears on the image.
And then what?
From that point on, signing into Google will only require an email address. If passkeys are set up properly, users will simply get a message on their phones or other devices asking them for their fingerprint, face or a PIN.
Of course, their password is still there. But if passkeys take off, odds are good users will not need it very much. Users may even choose to delete it from their accounts someday.
