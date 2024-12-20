Latest News
Two transportation companies suspended following deadly accidents
The Ministry of Transport and Aviation announced on Thursday that it suspended two transportation companies following deadly traffic accidents on Kabul-Kandahar highway.
Recently, two traffic accidents on the highway in Ghazni province left more than 50 people dead and scores injured.
The Ministry of Transport and Aviation said in a statement that the companies involved have been suspended and a joint technical team has been dispatched to the scene to investigate.
Twelve media outlets closed in Afghanistan in 2024: RSF
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has closed 12 media outlets – both public and private – in seven provinces this year, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said.
Eleven television stations and one radio station have been forced to completely cease their activities, while three radio stations were closed temporarily before they were allowed to resume operations on the condition that they agreed to stop broadcasting music, RSF said in a statement.
"The ideological hardening of the Taliban (IEA) in recent months has accelerated repression and increased threats against media outlets in Afghanistan. The proliferation of bans on images of living beings in certain provinces, in particular, has led to a series of closures of television stations,” said Célia Mercier, head of RSF's South Asia Desk.
She called for the unconditional reopening of all silenced media outlets, so they can continue their mission of informing the people in complete freedom.
The Islamic Emirate says it has shut media outlets serving banned political parties, and some outlets have stopped operating due to economic problems.
Earlier, Political Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai also said that the Islamic Emirate should allow media to operate freely.
Afghanistan needs both male and female doctors: army chief
Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said that studying medicine is necessary as people need both male and female doctors.
Fitrat said this in a conference at the Armed Forces Academy of Medical Sciences in Kabul.
The statement comes amid reports that the leader of the Islamic Emirate has decided to close medical institutes to girls across the country.
Investor interest growing in Afghanistan’s power-generating sector
Domestic and foreign investors are showing an increased interest in investing in the electricity-producing sector in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Energy and Water says.
According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy and Water, Matiullah Abid, keen interest has been shown by investors from Turkey, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and China.
Afghanistan currently produces only 20% of its energy needs, while 80% of its electricity is imported from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran at a cost of about $300 million a year.
Since regaining control of the country in August 2021, the Islamic Emirate has made it a priority to encourage domestic production of power.
Omar has met with potential investors on numerous occasions and has encouraged them to invest in the sector.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) this week announced it had signed a contract for the purchase of electricity from Uzbekistan for the year 2025.
This agreement was signed in Tashkent by DABS CEO Abdul Bari Omari.
Late last month, Tajikistan's national electric power company, Barqi Tojik, and DABS signed a similar agreement for 2025.
According to Barqi Tojik's press secretary, Kurbon Ahmadzoda, the agreement is expected to be extended annually until 2028.
