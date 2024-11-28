UAE president receives credentials of IEA ambassador

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received the credentials of Badruddin Haqqani, ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Haqqani was among several newly appointed ambassadors who presented their credentials to UAE president.

During the reception, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in strengthening the ties between the UAE and their respective countries.

He assured them of the full support of the UAE authorities to facilitate their work and ensure their missions proceed smoothly.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to fostering relations with nations worldwide, based on mutual respect and collaboration for the benefit of all.