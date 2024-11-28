UNAMA convenes inaugural meeting of working group on counter narcotics

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) convened an inaugural meeting of the Working Group on Counter-Narcotics on Thursday, as a follow-up to the third Meeting of Special Envoys held in Doha, Qatar.

The establishment of the thematic working group follows the recommendations of the independent assessment submitted to the Security Council (S/2023/856) to pursue a more coherent, coordinated and structured engagement process with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, for the benefit of the Afghan people, UNAMA said in a statement.

“Counter-narcotics is an issue of critical importance for Afghanistan, impacting both rural communities and regional peace and stability,” Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of UNAMA, said after the online meeting.

The United Nations recently reported that opium production increased by 30 percent this year in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, rejected the report.