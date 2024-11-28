Pakistan bans stay of Afghans without NOC in Islamabad from 2025

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that from December 31, no Afghan nationals will be allowed to stay in Islamabad without a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Speaking to the media, Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s stance on regulating foreign nationals in the capital, the Express Tribune reported.

"After December 31, anyone from Afghanistan without an NOC will be required to leave Islamabad," Naqvi said, highlighting the government's increased vigilance over foreign residents in the city.

Pakistani authorities arrested nearly 1,000 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan who stormed the capital this week to demand his release, the city's police chief said on Wednesday. Those arrested reportedly include Afghans.

Addressing the aftermath of the recent protests, Naqvi dismissed claims about numerous fatalities circulating on social media.

“There is a lot of noise about bodies in hospitals, but no one is giving specifics. I asked the protesters to provide the name of even one person who died. Their embarrassment is evident as they struggle to name anyone," he said.

The Interior Minister emphasized that a comprehensive report on the protests would soon be submitted to the High Court.

On 3 October 2023, Pakistan endorsed a plan to repatriate over a million foreigners without valid documents, largely Afghans, requiring them to leave the country by 1 November.

Since 15 September, over 722,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan.