Latest News
Moscow says it can’t develop ties with Kabul until IEA taken off terrorist list
Moscow views developing ties with the Afghan authorities as crucial, but it cannot do that until the Islamic Emirate is removed from the list of terrorist organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We have repeatedly stated on previous occasions that Russia, like other world powers, intends to develop practical cooperation with Kabul on issues of mutual interest, including with the aim of fighting terrorist threats and drug trafficking that stem from the territory of Afghanistan," Zakharova stated, TASS news agency reported.
"However, it is obviously impossible to reach this aim without removing the terrorist tag from the Taliban movement (IEA)," she noted.
Zakharova also mentioned a draft law that was submitted to the Russian Parliament’s lower house, the State Duma on November 25 that cancels previous bans on terrorist organizations, provided they ceased their illegal activities.
Russian daily Vedomosti reported earlier in the day that the initiative might mark a step toward removing the IEA from the list of banned organizations and recognizing its power in Afghanistan.
Latest News
UNAMA convenes inaugural meeting of working group on counter narcotics
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) convened an inaugural meeting of the Working Group on Counter-Narcotics on Thursday, as a follow-up to the third Meeting of Special Envoys held in Doha, Qatar.
The establishment of the thematic working group follows the recommendations of the independent assessment submitted to the Security Council (S/2023/856) to pursue a more coherent, coordinated and structured engagement process with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, for the benefit of the Afghan people, UNAMA said in a statement.
“Counter-narcotics is an issue of critical importance for Afghanistan, impacting both rural communities and regional peace and stability,” Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of UNAMA, said after the online meeting.
The United Nations recently reported that opium production increased by 30 percent this year in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, rejected the report.
Latest News
UAE president receives credentials of IEA ambassador
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received the credentials of Badruddin Haqqani, ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Haqqani was among several newly appointed ambassadors who presented their credentials to UAE president.
During the reception, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in strengthening the ties between the UAE and their respective countries.
He assured them of the full support of the UAE authorities to facilitate their work and ensure their missions proceed smoothly.
He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to fostering relations with nations worldwide, based on mutual respect and collaboration for the benefit of all.
Latest News
Pakistan bans stay of Afghans without NOC in Islamabad from 2025
Pakistani authorities arrested nearly 1,000 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan who stormed the capital this week to demand his release, the city’s police chief said on Wednesday. Those arrested reportedly include Afghans.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that from December 31, no Afghan nationals will be allowed to stay in Islamabad without a No Objection Certificate (NOC).
Speaking to the media, Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s stance on regulating foreign nationals in the capital, the Express Tribune reported.
"After December 31, anyone from Afghanistan without an NOC will be required to leave Islamabad," Naqvi said, highlighting the government's increased vigilance over foreign residents in the city.
Pakistani authorities arrested nearly 1,000 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan who stormed the capital this week to demand his release, the city's police chief said on Wednesday. Those arrested reportedly include Afghans.
Addressing the aftermath of the recent protests, Naqvi dismissed claims about numerous fatalities circulating on social media.
“There is a lot of noise about bodies in hospitals, but no one is giving specifics. I asked the protesters to provide the name of even one person who died. Their embarrassment is evident as they struggle to name anyone," he said.
The Interior Minister emphasized that a comprehensive report on the protests would soon be submitted to the High Court.
On 3 October 2023, Pakistan endorsed a plan to repatriate over a million foreigners without valid documents, largely Afghans, requiring them to leave the country by 1 November.
Since 15 September, over 722,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan.
UNAMA convenes inaugural meeting of working group on counter narcotics
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
UAE president receives credentials of IEA ambassador
Bodies of four migrants recovered after boat sinks between Turkey and Greece
Pakistan bans stay of Afghans without NOC in Islamabad from 2025
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol: Russia’s policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Ceasefire between Israel-Lebanon’s Hezbollah discussed
Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Russia-Afghanistan
Saar: Role of regional countries in Afghanistan affairs discussed
Climate change: Importance of COP29 for Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russian delegation says IEA to be removed from Moscow’s blacklist ‘soon’
-
Latest News2 days ago
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
-
Latest News2 days ago
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
-
Sport2 days ago
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran appoints new ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
At least 18 dead in retaliatory sectarian attacks in Pakistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
US envoy says ‘there’s no solution for Afghanistan’ without input from the region