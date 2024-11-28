Moscow says it can’t develop ties with Kabul until IEA taken off terrorist list

Moscow views developing ties with the Afghan authorities as crucial, but it cannot do that until the Islamic Emirate is removed from the list of terrorist organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly stated on previous occasions that Russia, like other world powers, intends to develop practical cooperation with Kabul on issues of mutual interest, including with the aim of fighting terrorist threats and drug trafficking that stem from the territory of Afghanistan," Zakharova stated, TASS news agency reported.

"However, it is obviously impossible to reach this aim without removing the terrorist tag from the Taliban movement (IEA)," she noted.

Zakharova also mentioned a draft law that was submitted to the Russian Parliament’s lower house, the State Duma on November 25 that cancels previous bans on terrorist organizations, provided they ceased their illegal activities.

Russian daily Vedomosti reported earlier in the day that the initiative might mark a step toward removing the IEA from the list of banned organizations and recognizing its power in Afghanistan.