G7 commits to providing humanitarian aid and support to Afghanistan

G7 Foreign Ministers said in a joint statement issued at the end of the annual summit in Italy that their countries are committed to continue providing humanitarian aid and support to Afghanistan.

The statement noted that the integration of Afghanistan into the international community and establishing peaceful relations with neighboring countries is only possible when an inclusive political process is established.

Afghan women should participate fully, equally and safely in political processes based on the independent assessment of the United Nations, the statement read.

The G7 members added that violations of human rights, restrictions on women and violations of international laws in Afghanistan have raised concern among the group.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that the rights of the people of Afghanistan are secured according to Islamic Sharia and has emphasized that countries should not interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues.