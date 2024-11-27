IEA ready for comprehensive cooperation with Pakistan: Yaqoob Mujahid

Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid on Wednesday met with Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, and said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is ready for comprehensive cooperation in various fields with Islamabad, the ministry said in a statement.

Mujahid called Afghanistan and Pakistan "two neighboring countries" and added: “These two countries have a lot in common and these commonalities and stable relations between the two countries have made the Islamic Emirate ready for all-round cooperation in economic, commercial, and other common issues with a sense of neighborliness and mutual respect.”

In this meeting, Nizamani also emphasized the need to expand joint cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.