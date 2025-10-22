UAE welcomes Afghanistan–Pakistan ceasefire, praises mediation by Qatar and Türkiye

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the recently announced ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, calling it a crucial milestone toward achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

In a statement issued on Monday, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the successful mediation led by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye, whose diplomatic efforts helped facilitate direct dialogue between the two neighboring countries.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all regional and international efforts aimed at advancing security, peace, and development across South Asia. It added that the agreement “reflects the aspirations of the peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan for coexistence, stability, and prosperity.”

The ceasefire deal, concluded during talks in Doha last week, commits both sides to an immediate halt in hostilities and the establishment of mechanisms for sustained peace and cooperation along their shared border.

Reiterating its support for diplomatic solutions, the UAE said it stands ready to contribute to initiatives that promote dialogue, trust, and long-term stability in the region.

The ceasefire, brokered after weeks of escalating tensions, has been widely hailed by regional powers as a positive step toward preventing further conflict and fostering closer cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.