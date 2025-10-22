Latest News
UAE welcomes Afghanistan–Pakistan ceasefire, praises mediation by Qatar and Türkiye
Reiterating its support for diplomatic solutions, the UAE said it stands ready to contribute to initiatives that promote dialogue, trust, and long-term stability in the region.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the recently announced ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, calling it a crucial milestone toward achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.
In a statement issued on Monday, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the successful mediation led by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye, whose diplomatic efforts helped facilitate direct dialogue between the two neighboring countries.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all regional and international efforts aimed at advancing security, peace, and development across South Asia. It added that the agreement “reflects the aspirations of the peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan for coexistence, stability, and prosperity.”
The ceasefire deal, concluded during talks in Doha last week, commits both sides to an immediate halt in hostilities and the establishment of mechanisms for sustained peace and cooperation along their shared border.
Reiterating its support for diplomatic solutions, the UAE said it stands ready to contribute to initiatives that promote dialogue, trust, and long-term stability in the region.
The ceasefire, brokered after weeks of escalating tensions, has been widely hailed by regional powers as a positive step toward preventing further conflict and fostering closer cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Latest News
Kabul Zalmi crowned champions of third season of AHKPL
Kabul Zalmi emerged victorious in the thrilling final of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), defeating Kabul Knight Riders by four wickets to claim the championship title.
The Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul hosted this season’s exciting tournament.
In the final, Kabul Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a challenging target of 215 runs after losing eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
Kabul Zalmi responded with determination and skill, successfully chasing down the target in 18.4 overs while losing six wickets, securing the championship with a strong finish.
The third season of the Kabul Premier League showcased six competitive teams battling fiercely for the coveted title.
To bring this thrilling cricket action to fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) signed a broadcasting agreement with the Ayoubi Sports Complex. As part of this deal, ATN will produce and air the next three seasons of the league, including this season, on
its television and digital platforms.
The teams competing in this year’s third season were:
Abaseen Defenders
Kabul Zalmi
Band-e-Ameer Stars
Kabul Knight Riders
Speenghar Warriors
Pamir Stars
Looking back, Shaheen Hunters claimed the inaugural championship title in the league’s first season, while Kabul Zalmi delivered an outstanding performance to win the second season and have now reaffirmed their dominance by winning the third.
Latest News
Qatar appoints ambassador to Afghanistan
Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has appointed Mirdef Al Qashouti as the country’s new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Afghanistan, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.
Al Qashouti, who currently serves as a senior diplomat at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul, brings over 17 years of diplomatic experience to the post. Since joining the foreign service in 2008, he has held key assignments in Baku, Ottawa, Brussels, and Doha, gaining broad experience in both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.
Notably, Al Qashouti was a member of the Qatari negotiation team that played a pivotal role in facilitating the Doha Agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. He has also been actively involved in regional mediation and conflict resolution efforts, areas where Qatar has sought to expand its global influence.
His appointment comes at a time when Qatar continues to play a central role in diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan, particularly in areas of humanitarian assistance, political dialogue, and regional stability.
Latest News
India restores full diplomatic presence in Afghanistan
India has officially restored its full diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, upgrading its Technical Mission in Kabul to the level of an embassy, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.
The decision follows recent discussions during the visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister to New Delhi, marking a renewed phase in India-Afghanistan relations. The MEA said the move reflects India’s “resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.”
“The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society,” a statement read.
India had maintained a limited diplomatic presence in Kabul since the fall of the former Afghan government in 2021, operating through a technical mission primarily focused on humanitarian and development assistance.
The latest move signals New Delhi’s intent to expand cooperation and strengthen people-to-people ties amid improving regional engagement.
Analysts say the decision aligns with India’s long-term strategic and developmental interests in Afghanistan, where it has historically invested in major infrastructure projects, education, and healthcare programs. It also comes as several regional powers — including China, Russia, and Iran — have stepped up engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
By restoring its embassy, India positions itself to play a more active diplomatic and developmental role in Afghanistan’s evolving landscape, while reaffirming its commitment to supporting stability and inclusive progress in the country.
UAE welcomes Afghanistan–Pakistan ceasefire, praises mediation by Qatar and Türkiye
Putin-Trump summit on hold after Russia rejects ceasefire
Kabul Zalmi crowned champions of third season of AHKPL
Tahawol: UN hails Kabul-Islamabad ceasefire
Afghanistan unveils national futsal squad for Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Cyberattack disrupts Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels airports
Chronic illness and mental health challenges threaten millions across Afghanistan
Afghanistan futsal team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2026
KPL season 3 kicks off on October 5; National stars gear up for fierce battles
Tahawol: UN hails Kabul-Islamabad ceasefire
Saar: Truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan reviewed
Tahawol: Kabul’s denial of India’s role in Pakistan clashes
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement
Tahawol: Pakistan’s violation of Afghan airspace discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran to issue 200,000 work visas to Afghan nationals
-
Sport5 days ago
AHKPL: Pamir Stars and Knight Riders edge out rivals in thrilling finishes
-
Latest News3 days ago
Nineteen EU countries and Norway call for return of Afghans living illegally in Europe
-
Latest News3 days ago
No agreement on Durand Line, says Afghan defense minister
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U19 team to compete in Tri-Nation Youth Series in India
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan withdraws from cricket series with Pakistan after three players killed in airstrikes
-
World4 days ago
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
-
Sport4 days ago
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi triumph by 49 runs, Abaseen Defenders clinch victory by 5 wickets