UK to probe claims its special forces killed Afghan civilians
The UK will hold an independent inquiry into allegations that its special forces killed dozens of civilians in Afghanistan between mid-2010 and mid-2013, the country’s Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.
The announcement by British officials follows a July report by the BBC that alleged troops from the country’s elite Special Air Service (SAS) had killed 54 people in suspicious circumstances during night raids in Afghanistan, euronews reported.
The official statement released by the Ministry of Defence said that it had “established an independent statutory inquiry to investigate and report on allegations of wrongdoing by British armed forces in relation to their conduction of deliberate detention operations in Afghanistan.” The inquiry, led by senior judge Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, will be limited to the window of time between mid-2010 and mid-2013.
Beside determining whether the special forces were guilty of committing extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan, the inquiry will also look at the adequacy of the response to the allegations.
“The UK’s armed forces rightly hold themselves to the highest possible operational standards,” Junior defense minister Andrew Murrison said.
“Operations must be conducted within the clear boundaries of the law and credible allegations against our forces must always be investigated thoroughly.”
Murrison told parliament on Thursday that the ministry’s decision had been informed by two cases — currently the subject of judicial reviews in Britain — brought by families who allege their relatives were killed by the SAS in 2011 and 2012 in Afghanistan and that the circumstances were not properly investigated.
The inquiry won’t be the first looking into allegations of misconduct involving the SAS and British forces in Afghanistan. But no evidence has been found so far to support claims, euronews reported.
Skirmish between Afghan and Pakistani forces ends
The fighting between Afghan border guards and Pakistani forces has stopped at Spin Bolda-Chaman crossing, local officials told Ariana News on Friday.
Commissar of Spin Boldak Noor al Baqi Ahmad told Ariana News over the phone that the fighting, which had started Thursday morning, ended Friday morning after talks between the two sides.
According to Ahmad, only a few people were injured in the clash, but no one lost their lives.
This comes after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials confirmed Thursday that a new skirmish broke out at the Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing with Pakistani forces earlier in the day.
Local IEA forces told Ariana News that Pakistani forces opened fire on IEA forces who had been establishing a checkpost in the area.
This is the second such incident in just four days. On Sunday, at least seven people were killed in a clash between the two sides in the same area.
Both sides reported casualties, while Pakistani media said a medical emergency had been declared on the Chaman side.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA spokesman, said in a tweet the issue should be resolved through dialogue.
“The IEA considers dialogue to be a reasonable way to solve problems. Negative actions and making excuses for war are not in the interest of any side,” he said.
Pakistani authorities meanwhile said at least one person was killed and 20 others, including women and children, were wounded when Afghan forces fired mortars on Thursday toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, AP reported.
IRC’s Emergency Watchlist for 2023 places Afghanistan in top 3
As the people of Afghanistan wrestle with one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, Afghanistan was listed as one of the top 3 countries on the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) annual Emergency Watchlist 2023, which highlights the 20 countries most in danger of aggravating humanitarian crises in 2023.
IRC ranked Afghanistan after Somalia and Ethiopia on its list of the 20 countries that would experience the worst humanitarian disasters in the upcoming year, on Wednesday, December 14, stating that around 340 million people globally would depend on humanitarian aid.
Beyond the specific crises to watch, the IRC report delves deeply into the three main catalysts for humanitarian crises—armed conflict, climate change, and economic instability—and shows what can be undertaken to re-establish defenses against a runaway world.
“On average, countries on the Watchlist have experienced armed conflict for nearly the entirety of the past decade,” David Miliband, President and CEO of the IRC said.
“The 2023 Watchlist reveals a need for a step change in the way the international community approaches humanitarian crises.”
Afghanistan topped the list the previous year. It is now in third place because things have become worse in East Africa.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile confirms the poverty and economic problems in the country, but emphasizes that the level of problems is not to the extent that international organizations say.
“Our people see these issues themselves; the first right that a person has is the right to life and after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, security is ensured and people are not killed,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
According to IRC, the top ten countries most in danger of growing humanitarian crises on the Watchlist are Somalia, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, South, In Burkina Faso, Haiti, and Ukraine respectively.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to US households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.
After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program, Associated Press reported.
COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s.
The administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier waves of the virus. So far, there have been no requests for assistance, but surge teams, ventilators and personal protective equipment are ready, the official said.
The Biden administration is also urging states and local governments to do more to encourage people to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, which scientists say are more effective at protecting against serious illness and death from the currently circulating variants, AP reported.
The administration is reiterating best practices to nursing homes and long-term care facilities for virus prevention and treatment and is urging administrators as well as governments to encourage vulnerable populations to get the new shots.
