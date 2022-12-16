Skirmish between Afghan and Pakistani forces ends

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2022)

The fighting between Afghan border guards and Pakistani forces has stopped at Spin Bolda-Chaman crossing, local officials told Ariana News on Friday.

Commissar of Spin Boldak Noor al Baqi Ahmad told Ariana News over the phone that the fighting, which had started Thursday morning, ended Friday morning after talks between the two sides.

According to Ahmad, only a few people were injured in the clash, but no one lost their lives.

This comes after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials confirmed Thursday that a new skirmish broke out at the Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing with Pakistani forces earlier in the day.

Local IEA forces told Ariana News that Pakistani forces opened fire on IEA forces who had been establishing a checkpost in the area.

This is the second such incident in just four days. On Sunday, at least seven people were killed in a clash between the two sides in the same area.

Both sides reported casualties, while Pakistani media said a medical emergency had been declared on the Chaman side.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA spokesman, said in a tweet the issue should be resolved through dialogue.

“The IEA considers dialogue to be a reasonable way to solve problems. Negative actions and making excuses for war are not in the interest of any side,” he said.

Pakistani authorities meanwhile said at least one person was killed and 20 others, including women and children, were wounded when Afghan forces fired mortars on Thursday toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, AP reported.