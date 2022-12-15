Latest News
IRC’s Emergency Watchlist for 2023 places Afghanistan in top 3
As the people of Afghanistan wrestle with one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, Afghanistan was listed as one of the top 3 countries on the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) annual Emergency Watchlist 2023, which highlights the 20 countries most in danger of aggravating humanitarian crises in 2023.
IRC ranked Afghanistan after Somalia and Ethiopia on its list of the 20 countries that would experience the worst humanitarian disasters in the upcoming year, on Wednesday, December 14, stating that around 340 million people globally would depend on humanitarian aid.
Beyond the specific crises to watch, the IRC report delves deeply into the three main catalysts for humanitarian crises—armed conflict, climate change, and economic instability—and shows what can be undertaken to re-establish defenses against a runaway world.
“On average, countries on the Watchlist have experienced armed conflict for nearly the entirety of the past decade,” David Miliband, President and CEO of the IRC said.
“The 2023 Watchlist reveals a need for a step change in the way the international community approaches humanitarian crises.”
Afghanistan topped the list the previous year. It is now in third place because things have become worse in East Africa.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile confirms the poverty and economic problems in the country, but emphasizes that the level of problems is not to the extent that international organizations say.
“Our people see these issues themselves; the first right that a person has is the right to life and after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, security is ensured and people are not killed,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
According to IRC, the top ten countries most in danger of growing humanitarian crises on the Watchlist are Somalia, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, South, In Burkina Faso, Haiti, and Ukraine respectively.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to US households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.
After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program, Associated Press reported.
COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s.
The administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier waves of the virus. So far, there have been no requests for assistance, but surge teams, ventilators and personal protective equipment are ready, the official said.
The Biden administration is also urging states and local governments to do more to encourage people to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, which scientists say are more effective at protecting against serious illness and death from the currently circulating variants, AP reported.
The administration is reiterating best practices to nursing homes and long-term care facilities for virus prevention and treatment and is urging administrators as well as governments to encourage vulnerable populations to get the new shots.
IEA supreme leader meets with Panjshir officials and religious scholars
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a statement late Wednesday that the IEA’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada met with a number of religious scholars, elders and officials of the Islamic Emirate in Panjshir.
At the meeting, Akhundzada thanked the people of Panjshir for their full cooperation with the Mujahideen in handing over Panjshir to them.
According to the statement, Akhundzada ordered that greater consensus and unity should be established between the people of Afghanistan and the IEA.
While in Panjshir, he discussed and listened to provincial officials who spoke about their situation, problems and made suggestions.
The statement also noted that Akhundzada told the officials that they need to get rid of prejudices and divisions; and not to divide people by names.
“We must set an example of unity for future generations,” Akhundzada told the officials.
Also, regarding the problems, the promised cooperation to the authorities.
“I don’t want you to serve me, but I want you to serve Islam and the nation,” he added.
The meeting was attended by Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir, special military commander for the Panjshir province and Andarab of Baghlan; Mawlawi Mohammad Mohsin, the governor of Panjshir province; the police chief of the Panjshir province, the head of intelligence, the chairman and members of the council of scholars and dozens of other religious scholars and influential people.
Inclusive government in Afghanistan key to regional stability
At a meeting in Islamabad this week, Pakistan and Tajikistan leaders discussed regional and international issues and said it was important to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
According to a joint statement, the leaders of two countries, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Tajikistan’s President Imam Ali Rahman agreed, in the case of Afghanistan, that “a peaceful, prosperous, interconnected and stable Afghanistan is essential for regional prosperity and progress, and establishment of inclusive governance important for Afghanistan.”
The two countries also vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, rail and road connectivity, trade, investment, agriculture and culture and they pledged to complete the long-awaited Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) power project to meet energy needs.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told PBS that he has been advocating for the world to engage with Afghanistan. “It is something that I have been insisting on, because I believe we shouldn’t repeat the mistakes of the past.
“The last time in Afghanistan posted the — sort of the Cold War jihad, et cetera, the world up and left. And that left us with more problems and resulted in having to go back all over again,” he said.
On the issue of women’s rights and women’s education in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan believes “that women have a right to education and a right to equal space in society at all levels.
“We’re proud of the fact that Pakistan elected the first Muslim — female Muslim prime minister. These are examples for us. In the Afghanistan context, obviously, we encourage them to do the same for Afghan girls. And this is a commitment that they have made with the international community, with their own people, and with everybody else,” he said.
