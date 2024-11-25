UN Afghanistan urges Islamic Emirate to ‘reverse erosion’ of women’s rights

The United Nations in Afghanistan has called on the Islamic Emirate to take immediate action to end violence against women and girls and to reverse the systematic erosion of women’s rights that fosters such violence.

According to a statement issued by the UN, Afghanistan continues to have high rates of violence against women, which is exacerbated by the ongoing discrimination against women across all areas of life.

"We are at a critical juncture for the women and girls of Afghanistan. We need urgent action for justice to end violence against women and girls in Afghanistan,” said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan.

The UN’s statement marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign.

This global campaign runs from November 25 - International Day for Ending Violence Against Women - to December 10, Human Rights Day.

“The fact that Afghan women and girls have less rights today than generations ago is a devastating reminder of the urgency of their struggle and the need for the international community to double down our efforts to stand with them, investing in their resilience, leadership and empowerment," said Alison Davidian, the Special Representative for UN Women in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate has however stated on numerous occasions that women’s rights in Afghanistan are ensured in accordance with Sharia.