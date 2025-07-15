UN envoy urges urgent global response as Afghan returns surge

The United Nations has issued a stark appeal for immediate international assistance as Afghanistan grapples with an unprecedented wave of returnees, with over 1.3 million Afghans forced to return in 2025 alone.

Speaking during a visit to the Islam Qala border crossing with Iran, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva described the humanitarian situation as overwhelming and warned that the country cannot absorb the current scale of returns without urgent international intervention.

“What should be a positive homecoming moment for families who fled conflict decades ago is instead marked by exhaustion, trauma, and profound uncertainty,” Otunbayeva said, after meeting with returnee families, aid workers, and local officials.

She noted that many of the returns are abrupt and involuntary, driven by mounting pressures in host countries, and said the daily influx of tens of thousands is testing Afghanistan’s already fragile humanitarian systems.

The country is simultaneously struggling with prolonged drought, widespread poverty, and dwindling aid.

Despite efforts by UN agencies and local authorities, the strain on services such as food, shelter, and health care is intensifying. Women and children, in particular, face severe risks due to limited access to basic services and legal protections.

“Afghanistan, already grappling with drought and a chronic humanitarian crisis, cannot absorb this shock alone,” Otunbayeva warned. “This is a test of our collective humanity.”

She also emphasized the urgent need for reintegration support in areas of return, including livelihood programs, basic infrastructure, and community stabilization projects. Without immediate investments, the loss of remittances, rising unemployment, and renewed displacement could worsen instability and lead to secondary migration or regional tensions.

Humanitarian operations in Afghanistan remain dangerously underfunded. As of mid-July, the UN’s response plan faces major gaps, forcing aid agencies to make painful decisions about which life-saving services to prioritize.

Otunbayeva called on the international community, regional governments, and donors to scale up support and coordination efforts.

“Do not turn away. The returnees must not be abandoned,” she said. “We must act now—with resources, with coordination, and with resolve.”

The UN is also calling for intensified regional dialogue, especially with Iran, Pakistan, and Central Asian neighbors, to ensure repatriations are voluntary, safe, and dignified.

“Afghanistan’s stability hinges on shared responsibility,” Otunbayeva added. “We cannot afford indifference; the cost of inaction will be measured in lives lost and conflicts reignited.”